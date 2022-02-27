ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Horror game My Friendly Neighborhood makes puppets terrifying

By Elliot Hilderbrand
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you thought it was safe to watch public broadcast TV again, My Friendly Neighborhood is here to prove otherwise. This upcoming horror game appears to be a bit different from the normal horror typically associated with the genre. Developer DreadXP describes their game as a “gosh darn...

apptrigger.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Brings Back Original Anime Style in New Short

Pokemon has brought back the original anime's art and design style with a stunning new short! The franchise is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in a number of huge ways as Pokemon has collaborated with a number of big name artists for all sorts of releases that have included new video games, art, anime specials, music videos, fashion, and more. Now the franchise is collaborating with an artist they have tapped in the past for some cool Uniqlo designs in a series of special new exhibits hitting in Japan over the next few weeks. But this exhibit kicked off in a pretty cool way.
COMICS
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Ride Pokemon Guide

Hello Trainers. Legends Arceus has now been out for almost all of February. And players are still out there buying a copy for their first time. Similar to Sun and Moon, part of traversing the game’s region is getting Ride Pokemon. As the player helps out the residents of the Hisui Region, wardens will allow them to use their Celestica Flute to call on the aid of these revered beasts. This guide will walk readers through how to get all the Ride Pokemon in Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Cat Burglar’: Bringing Tex Avery–Style Cartoons to the Interactive Gaming Era

Click here to read the full article. Before Netflix launched a gaming platform, they experimented with interactive specials such as “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!” But its new interactive gaming special, “Cat Burglar,” offers a new wrinkle: a nostalgic Tex Avery–inspired cartoon complete with a full orchestra, which plays like an extended Looney Tunes short. “It’s about an hour and a half, which we treated as basically a feature-length Tex Avery cartoon,” said director and co-creator Mike Hollingsworth, a producer on “BoJack Horseman.” The result is just like what you’d find in a “Tom and Jerry”...
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Celebrates Episode 100 With New Art

Pokemon Journeys will soon be hitting its milestone 100th episode for its run in Japan, and has shared a special new sketch to celebrate! The series has been following Ash Ketchum and new heroes Goh and Chloe across not only the newest region of Galar from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but every major region introduced throughout the games thus far. This has pit them against some familiar faces from the past and has introduced many new characters to the fold so far. Now the sky is the limit for the trio as they cross over this major milestone and ready to take on the next phase of their journey.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppets#Horror Game#Video Game#My Friendly Neighborhood
theplaylist.net

‘All My Friends Hate Me’ Trailer: Social Anxiety Becomes A Great Horror

While it may not have received the biggest buzz at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, those that have seen it know, ”All My Friends Hate Me,” is hysterical and a poignantly all-too-real look at social anxiety. Just look at Rotten Tomatoes where the film currently has a 100 score. Directed by Andrew Gaynord, known for Netflix’s comedy series “The Characters” (Tim Robinson, John Early), his latest, ”All My Friends Hate Me” borders somewhere between comedy and horror and hysterically mines that evil portion of our paranoid, insecure brains that make us take the most innocuous comments as slights or passive-aggressive attacks.
MOVIES
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
TechRadar

New Dead by Daylight killer leans into the game’s terrifying strength

There’s something thrilling about being scared. Psychology tells us that it's because of the rush of adrenaline and endorphins that are released when our body senses danger. The biochemical reaction results in a sense of euphoria, particularly when we realize we’re safe after all. It’s that rush that spurs thrill-seekers to bungee jump, motorheads to race and, people such as me, to play horror games like Dead by Daylight.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Collider

‘You Are Not My Mother’ Trailer Reveals Chilling Irish Horror Film

The official trailer for Magnet Releasing's eerie chiller, You Are Not My Mother, has dropped. The Irish horror film will be released in theaters and On Demand on March 25 and tells the story of a teen girl named Char whose missing mother returns home, but not exactly as herself. You Are Not My Mother serves as the feature debut for writer and director Kate Dolan, who has directed several memorable short films including 2017's Catcalls. The upcoming horror drama stars Hazel Doupe (Float Like a Butterfly), Carolyn Bracken (Dublin Murders), Ingrid Craigie (Citadel), and Paul Reid (The Ritual).
MOVIES
Winston-Salem Journal

Movie review: The Foo Fighters make a horror movie

For anyone who found the band tensions that reverberate in “The Beatles: Get Back” too tame, the Foo Fighters have made a movie in which arguments over recording an album lead to a trail of dead bodies — and, no, this isn’t Yoko’s fault, either.
MOVIES
CNET

New Sims 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack Makes Tying the Knot More Fun

The Sims 4's newest game pack, My Wedding Stories, arrives Feb. 23 for PC and Mac via Origin and Steam, PS5, PS4 and Xbox consoles. My Wedding Stories introduces more fun and personal ways to celebrate your Sims saying "I do." Ahead of the pack's launch, My Wedding Stories producers held a virtual demo to show off what Simmers can look forward to.
THEATER & DANCE
The Portland Mercury

My best friend

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. there's this girl, she's my best friend, i really love her and im so grateful for her, i spend a lot of time with her and we really get along. She's my number one, as i said i love her. but i hate myself around her. i feel like she brings the worst out of me and i really feel bad. she wants to have sleepovers almost every weekend and at first i was like yea sure but i thought that its just because like, friends are supposed to have sleepovers , i thought no one actually liked them. Turns out she actually enjoys them and doesn't mind the weird quiet morning , and going to sleep late and stuff. I like spending time with her but sleepovers are not my thing and i dont know how to tell her that. it's not her fault at all but sometimes i feel like she's a bad person. to her mom, to her other friends.. I get really petty and defensive when im with her... I wont give up on her because i gen dont want to and she's all i have.. it would also b r e a k her. Idk what to do... Shall I just get over with it and try to act better? Like around her? So that i dont have to hate myself?
PORTLAND, OR
Washington Post

‘My wife says I’m getting weird’: Man offers free pancakes to make friends

Clad in a chef’s hat, Curtis Kimball ladled pancake batter onto an electric griddle as hundreds of hungry neighbors lined up for one of his fluffy flapjacks. It was a pancake party, and Kimball, 43, hosted it on the front driveway of his home in San Francisco on Feb. 12. This was the second such event; the first he kicked off in late January with a few funny fliers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
DFW Community News

Best Apatosaurus Dinosaur Coloring Pages

Today’s dinosaur coloring pages feature an apatosaurus picture kids can color. Kids of all ages can get a little dinosaur obsessed and these Apatosaurus coloring pages is the perfect activity to keep them busy. Printable Apatosaurus coloring pages. This free printable coloring page set includes two dinosaur coloring pages...
VISUAL ART
Cinema Blend

Pokemon: The Best Movies From The Popular Series, Ranked

Ever since I was a young girl, I have watched Pokemon. From the famous anime series, with all of its strange moments, to the video games that come to our screen, to the trading cards in old dusty binders from the early 2000’s, Pokemon was a constant name in my life, and now today, I’m going to go over one of its biggest aspects in entertainment - movies.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Reveals What Ash's Gigantamax Gengar Looks Like in Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally shown off what Ash Ketchum can do with his Gigantamax Gengar with the newest episode of the series! Ash has been making his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and as he battles against his strongest opponents yet in the upper classes, he has been pulling moves from his journey throughout the Pokemon world over the years. This has included the use of Z-Moves and Mega Evolution, and most recently he was able to acquire Gengar's specialty Gigantamax form in order to stand up against the upper ranks of the Ultra Class trainers.
TV SERIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'My Brilliant Friend' is brilliant television

The dual protagonists of "My Brilliant Friend," the HBO adaptation of Elena Ferrante's celebrated novel series, were born to escape. Blessed with intelligence and aspiration, childhood friends Lila (Gaia Girace) and Lenu (Margherita Mazzucco) grew up on the outskirts of a war-torn Naples in the 1950s, besieged by poverty and violence. The latter, especially, was terrifyingly relentless: in stores, from rapacious gangsters; on the streets, from inflamed militants on the left and the right; and in the home, from angry husbands and fathers.
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

235K+
Followers
435K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy