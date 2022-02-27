Letter to the editor: Ashamed of those who won't face race reality

Ignorance of history and willful ignorance of current events has repeatedly shown us how the rich control those whom accept this bliss. Unfortunately we have a full one third of Americans that have been convinced that they are knowledgeable while being completely unaware that what they think they know is either entirety wrong or completely irrelevant to their actual needs or personal experience. They do not know, that knowing, or believing something, does not make it true. History is replete with examples of the mega-wealthy convincing the willing that they are better off spending their lives in service of providing more for said rich. What could possibly make anyone think they are not doing it today? Oh, yes, ignorance!

