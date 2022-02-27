Registration open for UGA-sponsored precision agriculture workshops

Precision ag specialist Simer Virk will be among the faculty members from UGA and peer institutions who will present on adopting agricultural technologies during two Utilizing Precision Ag Technology Workshops being held in late March. Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS — Registration is open through March 18 for the upcoming Utilizing Precision Ag Technology Workshop being presented by the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and UGA Cooperative Extension on March 29 and 31.

The workshops, which are free of charge, will cover topics in the rapidly growing field of precision agriculture. Faculty from UGA, Clemson University, University of Kentucky and University of Tennessee welcome producers to their presentations on precision planting, precision soil mapping and soil sampling, sustainability, and economics and decision-making. Details on the workshops, speaker information and registration for both workshops are available at precisionag.caes.uga.edu/resources/workshops.

The March 29 session will be held in Statesboro at the Kennedy Conference Center of Ogeechee Technical College, and the March 31 session will be held in Albany at the Merry Acres Inn and Event Center.

Each program will begin at 9 a.m. and run through 1:30 p.m., with lunch provided for registered participants.

Three 45-minute breakout sessions will be held concurrently throughout the day so that producers can attend all offered sessions. Sessions include:

Precision Planting, delivered by UGA Assistant Professor and Extension Precision Ag Specialist Simer Virk, and Assistant Professor of Agronomy and Extension Specialist Michael Plumblee with the Clemson University College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences

Precision Soil Mapping and Soil Sampling, delivered by UGA Crop and Soil Sciences Associate Professor Wes Porter, and Daniel Jackson, lab manager at the CAES Agricultural and Environmental Services Laboratories

Sustainability and Precision Agriculture, delivered by Lori Duncan, assistant professor of biosystems engineering and soil science with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, and Chaz Holt, precision agriculture and conservation specialist for the Southeast with Quail Forever and Cotton Incorporated.

During lunch, the keynote presentation, “Cost and Benefit Analysis of Precision Technologies,” will feature insights from Yangxuan Liu, assistant professor of agricultural and applied economics from UGA, and Jordan Shockley, associate extension professor of agricultural economics with the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

“These workshops were developed and designed based on producer-survey input and interest,” Porter said. “The topics were selected based on the interest in training by producers across our state, so they should be timely and relevant. The keynote featuring the economics of precision agriculture technology is one of the most important topics and will provide producers with information to build confidence in adopting precision technologies.”

Continuing education unit and certified crop advisor credits for private and commercial pesticide applicators will be available for workshop participants. Details on the total number of hours will be provided closer to the event dates.

The workshops are made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

To register, visit precisionag.caes.uga.edu/resources/workshops.