Criteo follows up its Iponweb acquisition with another strong quarter. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), a leading provider of software and services related to performance-based digital advertising, recently reported a solid set of FQ4 '21 results but mildly disappointing guidance. On the heels of the Iponweb acquisition, however, I would urge investors to look past the near-term hiccups - the CRTO transformation is in play as it increasingly penetrates the $180-200 billion addressable market opportunity in open web e-commerce. While its core retargeting business is facing a decline over the coming years, I believe CRTO remains well-positioned post-Iponweb acquisition to navigate privacy headwinds through a more diversified business mix.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO