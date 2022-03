The Ole Miss Men’s Basketball team lost to Texas A&M 76-66 in Oxford on Saturday and solidified a losing regular season with two games left to play. Matthew Murrell led all scoring with a 20-point outing, but it wasn’t nearly enough to give the Rebels a chance to win. The Aggies started out hot, going on a 14-0 run during the first three minutes and 46 seconds of the game and hitting their first six shots. They shot an outstanding 67.9% from the floor in the first half. The Rebels struggled and scored just 23 points while committing 10 turnovers.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO