Limited precipitation and plenty of cloud cover in West Michigan this work week

A mild, mainly dry work week is in store for West Michigan. A series of moisture starved, weak low pressure systems are expected to track through West Michigan this work week. This will provide cloud cover for West Michigan, and the small chance of a passing flurry or sprinkle. On a positive note, temperatures are expected to range between the upper 30s to near 40 degrees all week long!

Your Monday in West Michigan is expected to remain dry with increasing cloud cover. The view below shows a passing weak low pressure system in the Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan on Monday, leading to clouds building in our region.

The chance for a passing flurry or sprinkle picks up on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Widespread precipitation is not expected any of the following days! Below is the expected model run for Tuesday afternoon, where a passing sprinkle or flurry is possible, especially in Southwest Michigan. We have an expected high temperature of 40 degrees on Tuesday.

Another weak burst of precipitation passes through West Michigan on Wednesday, bringing another chance for limited flurries and light rain showers. The model run below is for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where the high temperature is expected to be 40 degrees.

On Thursday, temperatures fall into the lower 30s! This will change precipitation over to primarily light snow showers and flurries. As you can see with the European Model on Thursday, the majority of light snow showers are likely to track south of Michigan.

The next chance for widespread precipitation and strong winds arrives next weekend. The latest models suggest widespread rain showers and strong winds by Saturday evening, lasting into Sunday. Since we are several days away from this system, the track and timing of this system is subject to change!

