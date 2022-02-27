The Mud Bay Bards Sonnet a Day- February 27th, 2022

Did you know that a Gilded Age silk-stocking once had a dinner with a pool of swans in the middle of the table? That’s the bar for this show. I’m looking for table swans. The Russells are prominent this week as Bertha forces her way into the Four Hundred. I love that they’re focusing on fewer storylines so you get to know the characters more deeply. Good job, show. We begin with Gladys Russell trying to sneak out with the help of a maid. Gladys really keeps endangering the jobs of servants with her selfish goals. Last week it was her governess, and now this! Fortunately, Bertha catches Gladys before she escapes, so the maid is not punished as an accessory to Gladys’s crime.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO