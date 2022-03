A “wonderful” three-year-old boy has died in hospital almost a week after a motorway crash that also killed a four-year-old girl.The car they were travelling in was hit by a van on the M4 near Newport, South Wales last Saturday.Four-year-old girl Gracie-Ann Wheaton, from Tredegar, was severely injured and died the next day.The boy was being treated in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but he died on Friday afternoon.A man and a woman were also injured.It is understood they had been returning from a children’s birthday party. ...

