ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham players warm up in supportive shirts for Andriy Yarmolenko after he was granted compassionate leave following Russia's invasion of his native Ukraine - while opponents Wolves wear 'No To War' shirts

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

West Ham's players have rallied together in a show of support for team-mate Andriy Yarmolenko ahead of their Premier League match against Wolves, after he was granted compassionate leave following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yarmolenko, the captain of Ukraine's football team, has been granted compassionate leave by his club to help him take time to come to terms with the devastating turn of events, and members of his family have been caught up in the crisis.

The war has left the 32-year-old in a bad place, according to his manager David Moyes, who accepted his request for time away from football and said he hopes his family are able to stay safe.

Absent for today's game, Yarmolenko was treated to a touching display from the Hammers' squad. For their warm-ups at the London Stadium, they adorned shirts with his name and number emblazoned on the back.

Their opponents Wolves, meanwhile, put on a united front against the conflict.

For their own pre-match preparations, the visitors sported jet black tops with the words 'No to war' written across them in large lettering.

Ahead of kick-off, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice held up Yarmolenko's shirt, a gesture which received a warm reception from the crowd.

Forward Yarmolenko has won 106 caps in total on the international stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idUJ7_0eQZ0qPB00
West Ham's players wore Andriy Yarmolenko shirts after the invasion of his native Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a51Em_0eQZ0qPB00
Yarmolenko has been granted compassionate leave, and his team-mates put on a show of unity

It remains to be seen when he will return to training at their Rush Green base, with Moyes describing his time away as a 'few days' ahead of the weekend.

West Ham have asked him how they can help him and his family as the war unfolds.

'I spoke with him yesterday (Thursday) at training and he was upset as you can imagine and rightly so,' Moyes said. 'We just hope that everything goes well and all his family members and close family keep safe.

'He is not in a really good position at the moment, I have to say. We have given him a few days off. It is very difficult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZQNV_0eQZ0qPB00
Wolves' players also stood together against the crisis, having worn black 'No To War' t-shirts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4To8vy_0eQZ0qPB00
Declan Rice held up a shirt with Yarmolenko's name emblazoned on the back ahead of kick-off

'The club have asked me to ask him if there is anything we can do for him and if we can, we will certainly help him.

'He has asked me if he can have a few days off and I have granted him that. It is a really difficult time for him and his family and we respect that.'

Yarmolenko joined his current club in 2018, having signed in a £17.5million move from Borussia Dortmund.

He has also spoken out against the war in his country on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdqV6_0eQZ0qPB00
David Moyes granted forward Yarmolenko time off and said he hopes his family remain safe

'I call on every Ukrainian to unite, to show his loyalty to the country, to support our army,' he wrote on Instagram.

'Our strength is freedom, the right to choose, respect and human values.

'Our choice is European Ukraine. We are a strong nation, we are on our land and the truth is behind us.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Everton-linked Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has his assets frozen and is hit with a travel ban by the EU as part of sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had his assets frozen as part of sanctions by the European Union. The EU laid down the sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started last week. Ukraine reports 352 civilian deaths since the start of the invasion, including 14 children. The UN...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Belarus Leader Says Minsk Won't Join Russian Operation in Ukraine, Belta Reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus has no plans to join Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Lukashenko denied Kyiv's allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarus' territory, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported. (Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Edmund...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
David Moyes
Person
Andriy Yarmolenko
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Wolves
townandcountrymag.com

Russian Oligarchs Are on the Run

As rockets fall and tanks roll on the cities and towns of Ukraine, the rest of the world has borne witness with an unprecedented intensity, due almost entirely to the internet. Anyone who has scrolled social media in the last few days has seen dozens of disturbing images from the ground in Ukraine, protests from St. Petersburg to Sydney to Times Square, and iconic buildings around the globe illuminated in blue and yellow. Plus there is the intel gleaned from Twitter and foreign news organizations that are now more globally available than ever, not to mention the internet’s own direct role in the conflict—reports of Ukrainian hackers combating Russian propaganda and Anonymous taking over Russian airwaves to play the Ukrainian national anthem, to name two examples.
POLITICS
Financial World

Ukrainian Tennis Federation demands the expulsion of Daniil Medvedev

A few days ago, the Ukrainian Tennis Federation sent a request to the ITF (International Tennis Federation) to ban Russia and Belarus from the organization, which of course means competitors from the two countries. Reuters transmitted the complete message of the Ukrainian Tennis Federation. It said: "Civilians are dying, including...
TENNIS
Reuters

Bulgarian defence minister sacked over Ukraine rhetoric

SOFIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Monday fired Defence Minister Stefan Yanev for his reluctance to describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a war, reiterating that Sofia would speak in one voice with the European Union. Petkov said his centrist coalition government would ask...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham (aet): Spurs are dumped OUT of the FA Cup by Manchester United's conquerors as teenage striker Josh Coburn's extra-time strike deservedly sends Championship side into quarter-finals

You can’t play Leeds every week, Antonio. It was always likely that Saturday’s 4-0 stroll at Elland Road was a something of an illusion when it came to assessing the return to form of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham. We should have known they would revert to type against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Robb Report

Monaco Freezes Assets of Russian Oligarchs Amid Ukraine Invasion

Click here to read the full article. Even tax havens are beginning to put their foot down against Russia. The Principality of Monaco, a popular destination for the world’s wealthiest and their money, announced on Monday that it was imposing sanctions against Moscow following last week’s invasion of Ukraine, reports Reuters. The penalties will include freezing the assets of a number of Russian citizens. Monaco said it would follow the European Union’s lead to impose the sanctions. The city-state’s royal palace did not reveal whose assets would be frozen, but in a statement, monarch Prince Albert II condemned the invasion, and said...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkey says Russia cancelled Black Sea passage bid upon its request

ANKARA, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia cancelled a bid to send four of its warships through Turkish waters into the Black Sea at Turkey's request, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, adding the decision was made before Ankara closed the straits over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte demands more consistency from his Tottenham stars after they are dumped out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough with the Italian frustrated by his side's failure to 'kill the game quickly' at the Riverside

Antonio Conte insists he will keep working to eradicate the inconsistency that has plagued Tottenham's season. Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough on Tuesday night as their last remaining hope of silverware was extinguished. Conte hit out at his team's poor finishing but accepted the Championship side were worthy winners,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy