ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup final, Barcelona face Athletic Club & all today's football

goal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool win the toss and will take the first penalty in front of their own supporters. The Spaniard comes on for Mendy, who was been fantastic this afternoon, with penalties in mind. Kepa Arrizabalaga...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Breaking: Injury Update | Carabao Cup Final | Liverpool vs Chelsea | Thiago Injured | Naby Keita Comes In

News has just broken that Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara has been injured in the warm-up for the Carabao Cup Final against Chelsea. The Spaniard was named in Liverpool’s starting XI but picked up an injury prior to kick-off. Naby Keita will replace Thiago in the starting line-up, with Harvey Elliot taking up the final place on the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Carabao Cup final PLAYER RATINGS: Caoimhin Kelleher proves the man of the moment with heroic display for Liverpool as Chelsea's Mason Mount is left to rue squandering two glorious chances

CHELSEA (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy - Save after save after save. Completely vindicated his manager's decision to select him over Kepa. 8.5. Trevoh Chalobah - Was given a torrid time by Luis Diaz but fair play to the Chelsea defender who admirably stuck to his task. 6.5. Thiago Silva - A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Daily Mail

'I wish Kepa was in goal!': Jamie Carragher is left stunned by Edouard Mendy's incredible double save to deny Liverpool in Carabao Cup final - and claims Chelsea goalkeeper is 'man of the match' during half-time analysis

Pundits Jamie Carragher and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink praised Edouard Mendy's double save in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool as 'magnificent'. Mendy pulled off in an incredible double stop to firstly deny Naby Keita's long-range effort before getting up quickly and saving a close-range strike from Sadio Mane in the first half of the Carabao Cup final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool beat Chelsea in Carabao Cup classic as Tuchel's Kepa gamble fails

Liverpool won an epic League Cup final 11-10 on penalties over Chelsea on Sunday to claim the trophy for a record ninth time and complete step one of an unprecedented quadruple this season. The match, played against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's decision...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Athletic Club#Spaniard#Var#Espn#Espnfc
LFCTransferRoom

'I Was Desperate For Him To Save One, Especially When I Knew Mine Was Coming Up!' - Andy Robertson On Caoimhin Kelleher's Performance In Liverpool's Carabao Cup Penalty Shootout Win

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was delighted for number two goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as the Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday. Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Scotland captain admitted he was hoping the Ireland international would save a penalty so he didn't have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Manchester United draw with Watford

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has emphasised “we have to play with the players we have available” and that he started Cristiano Ronaldo against Watford after the forward declared himself fully fit.Having played 85 minutes of the 4-2 win at Leeds last Sunday and then all of the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid three days later, Ronaldo was again involved for the full duration on Saturday as United were held 0-0 by Watford at Old Trafford.The contest saw the 37-year-old have an effort ruled out for offside and fail to convert a number of other opportunities.While Ronaldo has scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s League Cup Title Win Over Chelsea

Holy. Freaking. Crap. Did that really just happen?!?!?! No, it’s not really a surprise that Liverpool won their first trophy of the season, keeping alive their hope for the quadruple. Both Liverpool and Chelsea had sensational chances, with both goalkeepers coming up with huge saves. Both teams missed what looked like sure goals in a very open game for a final. Both teams had goals waved off after VAR reviews. In the end, it took penalties to settle it. An not just penalties, it went all the way to keeper penalties, the rarest of rare of all penalties. Caoimhin Kelleher rocked his shot into the top corner while Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought in just for the penalties, skied his chance. And that was it. Liverpool have now won the League Cup, the cup we have all spurned for years. And it feels great!
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thiago Alcantara is reduced to tears after being injured in Liverpool's WARM-UP for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, with Naby Keita drafted into the starting line-up

Liverpool were forced into a late change to their starting line-up for this afternoon's Carabao Cup final, with Thiago Alcantara injured in the warm-up. The Spaniard was replaced in the Reds' XI by Naby Keita, with 18-year-old Harvey Elliott taking a spot on the substitutes' bench as a result. As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool and Norwich will meet in the FA Cup for the first time since 1990 when the Canaries travel to Anfield for the fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening.A place in the quarter-finals is at stake and it would be the first time the Reds have reached the last-eight of the world’s oldest cup competition since Jurgen Klopp took charge if they can emerge triumphant.They will have to overcome their relentless fixture schedule if they are to do so, as they haven’t enjoyed a midweek without a game since January, but have still managed to put together a ten-game winning streak...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy