Day Creek landowners in midst of legal fight with Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group

DAY CREEK — On a chilly, overcast winter morning, fog clung to the foothills of the North Cascades in the distance as Nan Monk and Michael Mahaffey bounced in their truck, navigating soggy terrain between their home and the wooded banks of Day Creek.

The couple said the landscape they now tread carefully in order to avoid getting stuck in the mud was once dry, and before becoming sodden, the grasses there were used by area farmers to feed their livestock.

But much has changed in recent years for the creek and the landscape that surrounds it.

“I used to come down here to meditate,” Mahaffey said as he looked at the rushing creek from a bank that, in his eyes, has been turned from green refuge to a silt- and stump-covered mess. “I don’t even like coming down here anymore.”

Those changes followed a Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group project aimed at restoring fish habitat in Day Creek, which is a major tributary to the Skagit River in an area across the river from Lyman.

Mahaffey and Monk, along with some of their neighbors, blame the Skagit Fisheries project for changes to their properties and are in the midst of the first litigation against the regional nonprofit.

“This is their first class-action lawsuit and we didn’t do it willy-nilly. We gave it careful thought,” Monk said.

Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Executive Director Allison Studley said the organization’s lawyer has advised staff not to comment on the lawsuit.

Three married couples and one single landowner formed a group called the Concerned Citizens for Day Creek and filed a Property Fairness Act lawsuit in Skagit County Superior Court on May 20, 2019.

Concerned Citizens for Day Creek and Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group had a mediation hearing this week. A settlement is being considered.

STREAMBANKS ‘DETERIORATE’

Skagit Fisheries is one of several regional habitat restoration organizations created under the Regional Fisheries Enhancement Group Program the state Legislature established in 1990.

In its 31-year history, Skagit Fisheries has completed dozens of projects throughout the Skagit River watershed in partnerships with government agencies, tribes, other nonprofits and landowners.

The Day Creek Habitat Restoration project cost at least $730,000, according to project records. It received state funding across three phases.

The bulk of the funding came in 2008. That year the state Department of Ecology awarded Skagit Fisheries about $229,000 and the Salmon Recovery Funding Board about $179,000 for the project.

Skagit Fisheries also invested about $76,000 in the project, according to state Recreation and Conservation Office records.

The project centered on the placing of 31 “large woody debris” structures along about a mile of the creek, according to project documents. It also involved the removal of invasive plants including Himalayan blackberry and reed canarygrass, and the planting of native trees including Western red cedar, Sitka spruce, Douglas fir and red alder on 10 acres.

The placement of 31 large woody debris structures is shown in Day Creek, along properties owned by Michael Mahaffey and Nan Monk, James and Margaret Tierney, Charlene and Morris Robinson, and Robert Blair. Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group project map

The idea, according to project documents, was to add habitat variety to the creek and to improve riparian vegetation along the creek’s banks to help shade and cool the water for fish.

Mahaffey and Monk said they were among landowners who agreed to the habitat project because they value nature and care about restoring Skagit River salmon. But the project didn’t unfold the way they expected.

“I’m just baffled ... watching this project deteriorate,” Mahaffey said.

The couple owns a 40-acre creekside farm where they converted an old dairy barn into a lodge. In addition to past farming revenue, the couple has primarily made a living hosting events, particularly creekside weddings with guests staying at the lodge and able to camp on the property.

Much of that revenue stream has dried up because the picturesque selling point of the venue has vanished.

“I had to turn a bride down just today,” Mahaffey said as he walked along the creek. “We used to be able to have big wedding parties down here.”

Buy Now Michael Mahaffey stands in the "creekside glen," an area previously advertised for weddings. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

For the couple, the loss of what they once advertised as a creekside “glen” has been a big financial hit.

They are joined in the lawsuit by neighbors James and Margaret Tierney, Charlene and Morris Robinson, and Robert Blair. Each contends their properties, too, have been impacted by what Concerned Citizens for Day Creek calls a restoration project gone wrong.

‘IRONIC’ OUTCOMES

The project brought multi-ton woody debris structures to the Day Creek neighborhood. Each structure included several logs and several boulders up to 10,000 pounds bound together with steel cables.

Several of the structures were placed where the creek flows through the Monk-Mahaffey property.

“We wouldn’t have gone forward if we had known what these things could do to the land,” Monk said of the log-and-boulder structures.

Wood and rock debris were once naturally common in Day Creek and other tributaries of the Skagit River. That debris is important in providing a variety of habitats, such as pools where fish can take refuge from fast-moving water.

Those kinds of habitat features declined during the pioneering era following logging, diking and development along waterways including Day Creek, according to project documents.

Shrinking fish populations are attributed in part to that loss of habitat. Chinook salmon and steelhead trout are of particular concern in the Skagit River watershed and greater Puget Sound region because of federal Endangered Species Act listings and the species’ continued low numbers.

The Day Creek project was aimed at benefitting chinook, as well as steelhead and the other salmon and trout — coho, chum, pink, sockeye and bull — known to use the creek during migration, spawning and rearing, according to project documents.

It’s unclear how successful the project has been in helping the fish populations.

Monk and Mahaffey said in terms of riparian health, it appears to them that the project backfired.

Intense flooding and sediment flow following the project have taken down trees along eroded banks, as well as choked creekside trees that are still standing. Also, downed trees have contributed to logjams built up behind the large woody debris structures.

“We’ve lost over 100 trees, which is ironic because the whole idea is to make trees on the creek to keep the water cool for salmon,” Mahaffey said.

Aerial imagery shows how a logjam built up over three years time, from when two large woody debris structures were visible in Day Creek in 2013 to when they were buried beneath debris in 2014. R2 Resource Consultants project graphic

Problems with the project continue to stack up.

Most recently, Mahaffey and Monk have noted the cables used to bind the logs and boulders together have frayed, leaving sharp and rusted metal exposed in a creek where their grandchildren and lodge guests often swim in the summer.

“I don’t care if the logs stay, the boulders stay, but the cables aren’t natural and they could do a lot of damage to somebody,” Monk said.

The couple is asking at the very least that the cables are removed and that the biggest logjam be dismantled to alleviate flooding and erosion.

They said a request for financial compensation for damages “for the bank erosion and the tree loss and the land loss” is also being sought but an amount has not been publicly disclosed.

THE LAWSUIT

Concerned Citizens for Day Creek allege that property damages resulting from the habitat project constitute ongoing trespass and nuisance issues, and warrant compensation.

Their May 2019 legal complaint states that the structures placed in the creek led to avulsion, erosion and redirection of the creek, bringing water onto and under their properties, and damaging trees, use of their land and business opportunities through “intentional and/or negligent activities.”

In July 2019, Skagit Fisheries introduced a third party into the complaint, alleging that a consultant the organization hired — R2 Resource Consultants, of Redmond — is to blame for any adverse effects of the project.

R2 Resource Consultants has argued that it has no place in the lawsuit, but Skagit County Superior Court Judge Thomas Verge disagreed.

In response, Concerned Citizens for Day Creek amended the lawsuit in September to include R2 Resource Consultants as a party in its complaint.

“No doubt exists that R2’s work is related to the damages alleged in this case,” Skagit Fisheries’ lawyer wrote in a legal filing.

In April 2010, Skagit Fisheries entered into a contract with R2 for hydrologic modeling of the Day Creek project.

Skagit Fisheries wrote in various court filings that the organization relied on R2 for its hydrologic and engineering expertise during project design, construction and while attempting to address early landowner concerns through July 2017.

“Before, during, and after installation of the Day Creek Project, SFEG hired and relied on the services of R2 for the engineering services necessary,” Skagit Fisheries’ court filings state.

R2 Resource Consultants Project Manager Paul DeVries did not respond to a request for comment.

NEGLIGENCE OR NATURE?

Some project documents describe the Day Creek watershed as an inherently dynamic landscape. Rivers and creeks are known to flood and to change course over time — and scientists have long said climate change will exacerbate those fluctuations in the Northwest.

A 2017 technical memo R2 Resource Consultants wrote after reviewing landowner complaints said the Day Creek project site had in the past and would in the future, with or without fish-focused projects, continue to erode and adjust its path.

The creek “should be expected to continue to adjust its bed, banks, and floodplain in response to not only these actions, but also in response to other large scale factors beyond our control such as sediment inputs, wood loading from upstream areas, changes in the hydrologic regime due to climate change, and other sources of variation,” the memo states.

Rivers and creeks are known to flood and forge new paths over time, and this map shows how Day Creek and the Skagit River are believed to have changed course over a period from 1879 to 2001. Map from project documents

Years earlier, Skagit Fisheries included in a community flier about the potential for habitat work in Day Creek that as long as people have lived near rivers, the threat of flooding has been a concern. Project documents also included maps depicting how Day Creek and the Skagit River are believed to have changed course over a period from 1879 to 2001.

A third-party ecologist Monk and Mahaffey invited to the project site also wrote in a letter in May 2018, which was later entered into the court record, that the project likely simply accelerated the inevitable: change of a waterway.

“It is likely that a number of the observed issues at the site would have eventually occurred without the engineered log jam project ... but it also appears that the log jam project has accelerated those processes,” the letter states.

That ecologist also wrote that the way the project unfolded was looking good for fish.

The Day Creek watershed is a major tributary to the central Skagit River. The two meet in an area southwest of Lyman. Map from project documents

“The structures as built, and as they have shifted ... are functioning as high quality salmonid habitat,” the letter states.