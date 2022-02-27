ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

A 'Walking Dead' star hints that the end of the show may depart from how the comic ended

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVQII_0eQYzXu700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6Sa4_0eQYzXu700
Ross Marquand told Insider the show may not visit some storylines from "the end of the comic series."

Josh Stringer/AMC

  • The end of "The Walking Dead" may not follow the end of the comic series it's based upon.
  • Ross Marquand told Insider they "might not be visiting some of the stuff towards the end of the comic."
  • Fans are wondering if Rick will make an appearance since Andrew Lincoln was spotted in Georgia.

If you think you know how " The Walking Dead " will end its 11-season run, think again.

Ross Marquand told Insider that the end of AMC's apocalyptic drama may veer from creator Robert Kirkman's comic ending.

"They might not be visiting some of the stuff towards the end of the comic series," Marquand told Insider recently.

When we asked if they may be shortening the rest of the comic series, Marquand, who has played Aaron on "TWD" since season five, said he didn't think they were.

"I don't think they're rushing anything and I certainly don't think they're truncating anything except for the stuff towards the end of the comic series," he said.

Perhaps we're not getting the 25-year time jump from the last issue of the comic on the series finale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3b1i_0eQYzXu700
The cover of the final issue of "TWD."

Skybound/Image Comics

The final issue of "The Walking Dead," released in July 2019, jumps forward in time 25 years after Rick Grimes' death.

The dead are all but gone and the comic focuses on Rick's grown son, Carl, who has married Carol's daughter, Sophia. Together, they share a daughter, Andrea, named after Rick's second wife in the comics.

Glenn and Maggie's son, Hershel, has sadly become a pretty vile human who uses the remaining dead in a circus show. He has a massive quarrel with Carl in the final issue when the two disagree on the dangers of him parading around the dead.

Based on Marquand's comments about the show focusing on material up until the end of the comic, we wouldn't be surprised if the show is skipping the 25-year jump altogether.

Why?

For one thing, Carl and Sophia died a long time ago on the series.

It also felt largely unsatisfying that Hershel, the son of fan-favorite Glenn who's named after another fan favorite, would become, more or less, a spoiled brat and an antagonist to Carl in the final issue of the series.

You could always replace Carl with a grown Judith, but it seems like there's a more interesting story for the show to close on: The search for Rick.

The end of 'The Walking Dead' series will likely set up the first 'TWD' movie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251gYv_0eQYzXu700
Rick (Andrew Lincoln) during his final episode of "TWD" that aired in November 2018.

Gene Page/AMC

It wouldn't make sense for the show to skip ahead 25 years into the future when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is still missing in the world .

"The Walking Dead" fans have been on high alert recently after a photo circulating online suggested that Lincoln is in Georgia with Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on the series, as the show's cast is working on the series finale.

Fans are wondering if Rick will appear or be teased during the finale in some way, setting up the first "TWD" movie, which was first announced back in 2018 .

"TWD" director of photography Duane Charles Manwiller recently shared a photo on Instagram of Daryl along with Rick's familiar Colt Python. Manwiller labeled the image as a "frame grab" along with the words "Finale Season."

We've previously seen Rick's adopted daughter, Judith, with her dad's gun after his absence on season nine.

What reason could Daryl have to be holding the familiar gun? Maybe Virgil or Judith will finally tell Daryl that Michonne went off in search of Rick and Daryl decides to follow suit.

We'll have to wait to see if Rick's whereabouts will be hinted at as the final season continues.

You can follow along with our ongoing "TWD" coverage all season long here .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continuously expands as they feature new Comic book superheroes into the MCU. The MCU has successfully brought new characters like Shang-chi, the Eternals, and the upcoming Moon Knight. One character that is rumored to be making a comeback in the MCU is none other than, The Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Collider

10 'The Walking Dead' Character Deaths We're Still Mourning

AMC's The Walking Dead has been simultaneously horrifying and pulling at the heartstrings of its viewers for over a decade. These characters have survived both living and undead villains, all while trying to recreate what the world once was pre-apocalypse by building communities, finding love, and raising children. But aside...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kirkman
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Person
Ross Marquand
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Star's New Show Just Premiered

Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar is finally back on TV this month in the new streaming series Suspicion. The drama premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb. 4 and fans were glad to see Nayyar back on screen. His new character is a far cry from Raj, however. Suspicion...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1 Lone Star’: Here’s Why Lisa Edelstein Is Leaving the Show

Fox series 9-1-1 Lone Star is a spinoff of the original 9-1-1 series set in Austin, Texas. The firefighter drama features an all-star cast with guest appearances from the likes of Liv Tyler along with mainstay actors including Rob Lowe who plays Owen Strand and his onscreen son, T.K. played by Ronen Rubenstein. In Season 2 of the series, 9-1-1 Lone Star introduces viewers to Owen’s ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, Gwyn Morgan played by Lisa Edelstein.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Twd#Skybound Image Comics
Deadline

‘Fame’ Actor Morgan Stevens Cause Of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, the Fame and Melrose Place actor whose body was found by police during a wellness check of his Hollywood home last week, died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles Coroner’s office has disclosed. Stevens died Jan. 26 at the age of 70 of the condition more commonly known as heart disease, or hardening of the arteries. The actor played the role of Paul Northridge in The Waltons and its three reunion movies before landing his breakthrough, two-season role of David Reardon on the TV adaptation of Fame in 1982. He later appeared on Melrose Place, Airwolf, Walker, Texas Ranger, among others. Stevens’ career was temporarily halted and seriously impacted when, in August 1989, he was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of DUI and, while in custody, severely beaten by police. He was later cleared him of the DUI charge, and his treatment in custody was later settled in a lawsuit against LAPD. More from DeadlineMorgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On 'Fame' And 'Melrose Place' Was 70'Melrose Place' Cast Remembers Early Bonding, How The Show "Just Took Off" When Heather Locklear Joined'Melrose Place' Cast Sets Remote Reunion For 'Stars In The House' Tomorrow
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Vindication: “Young and the Restless” Star Victoria Rowell Set to Recur on CBS Hospital Drama “Good Sam”

The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Lauren German Left the Show

Lauren German’s character was truly a staple on Chicago Fire. If she was so important to the show, then why did she leave?. Her character, Leslie Shay, was the first major person to die on the popular drama. Fans and other characters alike mourned the loss of Shay, and the show was never quite the same after German’s character left. In fact, the series has continued to talk about Leslie Shay years after the actress has left.
CHICAGO, IL
ETOnline.com

Destinee LaShaee, 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star, Dead at 30

Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender person to be featured on My 600-Lb. Life, has died. The reality star's brother, Wayne Compton, shared the sad news in a Facebook post on Tuesday. LaShaee was 30 years old. The cause of death for LaShaee, who was born with the name Matthew Ventress,...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy