'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' creators say they received near 'death threats' warning them not to change the theme song

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt)

Disney+

  • " The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder " creators modernized the original theme song for the reboot.
  • Bruce Smith, one of the creators, said they received many messages warning them not to change the theme.
  • However, the creators said the theme for the reboot needed an "upgrade."

" The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder " creators told Insider that the theme song from the original series was so "sacred" that many fans warned them not to change it for the reboot.

While "Louder and Prouder" did make some noticeable changes in the show's animation style and theme song, the story sticks to its core of following a 14-year-old Black girl, Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt), growing up and learning about the world.

The reboot's theme song has had mixed reactions on social media so far as some fans were attached to the original sung by Solange and Destiny's Child.

Creators Bruce W. Smith ("Space Jam," "The Princess and the Frog") and Ralph Farquhar ("Moesha," "Married...with Children") told Insider that they didn't want to make too many changes to alienate fans of the original series.

Destiny's Child and Solange in 2001 when "Proud Family" first aired.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"We certainly acknowledged the fact that we had a legion of fans of the original show, but we certainly wanted to give it an upgrade," Farquhar said.

Smith added: "One of the things that really is sacred within ' The Proud Family ' universe we discovered is our theme song. We were getting just short of death threats of not changing this song [saying,] 'You better not change this song.'"

The theme song for 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' is sung by 29-year-old R&B singer, Joyce Wrice

Smith said the duties of creating the song for the revival series fell to the original composer Kurt Farquhar, the younger brother of the show's creator.

The composer told Insider that he doesn't believe there was ever a plan to toss out the old song. Instead, Kurt modernized the song adding a new beat and a new vocalist, 29-year-old R&B singer Joyce Wrice, who was a fan of the original series.

"And so we have someone who grew up on the show now coming to help make this show," Kurt added. "That's a wonderful story. That's just amazing and that is everything you could hope for."

Kurt, Ralph, and Smith all agreed that Wrice embodied Penny Proud if she was a pop star and said the singer is the perfect successor to Solange and Destiny's Child's version of the tune.

Joyce Wrice at “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Virtual Premiere Event.

Image Group LA / Disney via Getty Images

"There's no greater new talent than Joyce Wrice to take the reins of this from Beyonce and Destiny's Child and Solange," Kurt said. "Destiny's Child was on a meteoric rise and Solange was at the beginnings of her career. They spoke to that generation and now in a way, they're being handed off to Joyce, who's going to speak to her generation."

Wrice told Insider that it was "a dream come true" to sing the theme song and put her own twist on the classic.

"It's kinda mystic because two weeks before I got an email from Disney, I had written my goals down and I put that I want to do more film and TV, and I wanted to be on a nationwide commercial," she recalled.

Wrice added that her team then "got an email about the 'Proud Family' reboot" and its "reimagined theme song. We couldn't believe it. I just thought it was pretty wild that I set that determination and then it came through and it's such perfect timing."

New episodes of " Proud Family: Louder and Prouder " are out on Wednesdays on Disney+.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 158

Mr. Lawson
2d ago

The way this world going now.....nothing can happen without something negative gotta be said......they don't talk about how even the Russians don't want a war......but they man of the hour wants to blow everything up.....talk about that compared to a black own cartoon.......REALLY....

Reply(3)
39
Tevin Pearson
2d ago

i love the reboot so far can't wait until the next episode as far as the theme song goes I'm fine with it still the same song just with different artists like come on did you really thing destiny child was going to get back together for this song? and reusing the original theme would take away the esthetic of the reboot

Reply(17)
37
Marie White
2d ago

Imagine being such a loser that you send death threats over a cartoon theme song.

Reply(4)
67
Essence

Meet Wilde! Eve And Maximillion Cooper Give First Look At Their Newborn Son: 'Words Can't Describe This Feeling'

The couple announced the recent birth of Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper by debuting him on the 'gram. Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are over the moon with joy, revealing that they’ve welcomed their first child together. Their newborn son’s name is Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper and he was born at the beginning of the month.
CELEBRITIES
Club 93.7

Kodak Black Says If His Child Is a Boy, He’ll Be the Mother’s Boyfriend, But If It’s a Girl, He’ll Be Her Baby Daddy

Kodak Black gave a weird response about being a soon-to-be father again in his new interview with The Breakfast Club. During his video interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, which was published on Wednesday (Feb. 23) on their YouTube channel, Kodak revealed that he has another baby on the way. Despite the baby news, Yak said he doesn't want a girl this time around, instead he wants a boy. When TBC cohost Charlamagne Tha God suggested that Kodak needs to have a girl because it will settle him down, the “Super Gremlin” rapper delivered a crazy response to his suggestion.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Blew Up When a 'Family Feud' Contestant Hilariously Proved Him Wrong

As host of Family Feud, Steve Harvey likes to be in the know. But in the rare occasion when he's not, things can get a little tense. Case in point, in a recent round of the game show, Steve asked contestants to "name something about Miss Piggy that other pigs make fun of." Within moments, Linda from the Morrow family hit the red buzzer and correctly guessed the fourth top answer "hair/bows." Shardae from the Estep family then followed it up with "her husband."
CELEBRITIES
