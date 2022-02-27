ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Presents: Start Time, How to Watch Sunday's Livestream

By Sean Keane, Kevin Knezevic
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokemon Company teased some news Thursday, with a livestream scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 27. It didn't offer any hints about what will be revealed in the 14-minute pre-recorded broadcast, which is happening on the 26th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's original release in Japan. When does Pokemon...

www.cnet.com

