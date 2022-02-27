ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham give Andriy Yarmolenko time off amid Ukraine’s invasion by Russia as London Stadium shows support for star

By Giacomo Pisa
 2 days ago

WEST HAM have shown their support for Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko after he was granted some time off amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Hammers players warmed up ahead of their clash with Wolves at the London Stadium in shirts with Yarmolenko's name and number on the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofLZf_0eQYyoqx00
West Ham players warmed up wearing shirts with Yarmolenko's name and number Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CjRA_0eQYyoqx00
Rice walked out carrying a Yarmolenko kit Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lnec_0eQYyoqx00
A message of support was displayed on the side of the London Stadium Credit: Rex

Then when the players walked out for kick off captain Declan Rice emerged holding a Yarmolenko West Ham home kit.

The club also displayed a message of support for the 32-year-old and the people of Ukraine.

A picture of Yarmolenko in international kit on top of a Ukrainian flag was revealed on the side of the London Stadium.

On it was the message 'Sending love and prayers to Andriy Yarmolenko and the people of Ukraine.'

Meanwhile Wolves' players came out to warm-up at the London Stadium wearing tops with the mantra 'No To War'.

West Ham boss David Moyes confirmed Yarmolenko was given some time off after being impacted by the tragic situation.

Moyes confirmed: "He's not in a very good position at the moment - we've given him a few days off.

"I spoke with him yesterday and he was upset, which you can imagine. We just hope his family keep safe."

Elsewhere in the capital a message was portrayed on the big screen at Wembley ahead of this afternoon's Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

A Ukrainian flag was displayed with the words 'Football stands together'.

On Saturday Ukrainian duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Vitaly Mykolenko emotionally embraced at Goodison Park prior to Manchester City's clash with Everton.

City ace Zinchenko was reduced to tears as the two clubs offered heartwarming gestures of support to the country under attack from Russia.

Mykolenko too looked incredibly emotional as Goodison rose in solidarity for the people of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LG0KV_0eQYyoqx00
Wolves players warmed up in shirts that said 'No To War' Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBEdk_0eQYyoqx00
There was a show of support for the people of Ukraine at Wembley Credit: Rex

