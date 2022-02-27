ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge queues continue to form outside petrol stations in the UK amid fears Ukraine invasion will push up fuel prices

By Olivia Devereux-evans, Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Huge queues have continued to form outside petrol stations in the UK amid fears the Ukraine invasion will push up fuel prices.

Petrol stations have seen their forecourts rammed with cars, as Brits rush to fill up before the predicted price hikes.

Today, further queues for petrol were spotted at Costco in Bushey, Watford, despite people being urged not to panic buy.

In today's images, the queues of cars stretched out of the forecourt as people waited to get into the petrol station.

A petrol tanker was also seen at the station, topping up supplies for motorists.

And near Ashford in Kent, further queues were seen, at a petrol station where fuel has crept up to £1.51 per litre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJnro_0eQYycGF00
Today, further queues for petrol were spotted at Costco in Bushey, Watford (pictured), despite people being urged not to panic buy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rJtOO_0eQYycGF00
Near Ashford in Kent, further queues were seen today, at a petrol station where fuel has crept up to £1.51 per litre

It comes after large amounts of cars were yesterday seen at other petrol stations across the country.

In Liverpool yesterday, a massive amount of cars were seen waiting for fuel at the city's cheapest petrol station.

Drivers in Prescot were warned that a petrol station there had run out of unleaded petrol and diesel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XiZI_0eQYycGF00
In Liverpool yesterday, a massive amount of cars were seen waiting for fuel at the city's cheapest petrol station. Pictured: Tesco in Bracknell, Berkshire yesterday 

On Friday, similar scenes were spotted at a Costco petrol station in Derby.

The chaotic situation meant employees had to direct traffic, which snaked out of the car park and into the roundabout near Pride Park in the city.

Shoppers concerned by high costs during the pandemic have been told that prices of petrol, gas and wheat could surge as the war continues to rage between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are exporters of the three products, which are seen as essential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uupWW_0eQYycGF00
In today's images, the queues of cars stretched out of the forecourt as people waited to get into the petrol station. Pictured: The Costco petrol station in Bushey, Watford 

This means that disruption in supply of these goods could see their prices skyrocket.

After Russia attempted to storm Ukraine's capital Kyviv and were unsuccessful, they are now fighting a battle for the city of Kharkiv.

The country continues to hit cities and bases with air strikes as Ukraine fights back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAklY_0eQYycGF00
Pictured: A busy petrol station in Bracknell, Berkshire, yesterday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I43ZZ_0eQYycGF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uq5Cl_0eQYycGF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cfZL_0eQYycGF00
People have reacted with frustration online to the petrol queues and fear there could be shortages 

As the war began, analysts predicted massive price hikes, with petrol projected to rise in cost to more than 170p per litre, bills jumping by £700 and the price of bread going up by 20p.

An economist added that if jumps in oil, gas and electricity products continue, inflation could rise to 8.2 per cent in April.

The expert added that inflation would only fall back to 6.5 per cent by the end of 2022.

Speaking yesterday, a petrol station worker at a Shell garage in Basingstoke, Hampshire, Malik, 37, said: ''It's been a bit busy... six or seven cars affecting traffic between 9am and 11am.'

He said although the prices were high, customers would 'always complain' about them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jC3mO_0eQYycGF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YAsG_0eQYycGF00
 As the war began, analysts predicted massive price hikes, with petrol projected to rise in cost to more than 170p per litre, bills jumping by £700 and the price of bread going up by 20p. People have tweeted their anger at the queues, months after a petrol crisis

His words came as people reacted with fury to the new petrol queues online. One person wrote: 'Stupid motorists starting their idiotic behaviour again!! Stop it!'

And another wrote: 'Here we go again' while others added: 'The fools are at it again when will they ever learn! Once you run it dry the new goes up more!'

Others said: 'Round and round we go' and 'Not again...please.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhZZp_0eQYycGF00
It comes after large amounts of cars were yesterday seen at Shell Windsor, a garage in Virginia Water, Surrey, and at Tesco's petrol station in Bracknell, Berkshire (pictured)

Meanwhile, the Petrol Retailers' Association, which represents independent retailers has said it would 'continue to ensure the price of fuel was as competitive as possible.'

Tesco said: 'We're working hard to ensure regular deliveries to our petrol filling stations across the UK. The situation is changing with deliveries arriving all the time.'

Morrison's said: 'In the UK petrol prices vary from town to town and neighbourhood to neighbourhood.

'We will always strive to be competitive in each local area. Occasionally this can mean price differences between different areas open up.

'We continually review our prices and will look to reduce this difference as soon as we can.'

MailOnline has contacted the major petrol suppliers for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkS2Y_0eQYycGF00
Shoppers concerned by high costs during the pandemic have been told that prices of petrol, gas and wheat could surge as the war continues to rage between Russia and Ukraine. Pictured: Queues at Tesco in Bracknell, Berkshire yesterday

