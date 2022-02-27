ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Best Cover Song of All Time

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCrJ0_0eQYyYgD00 The entertainment industry is full of repeats. This is true across more than one genre. The movie "A Star Is Born" has been made four times, for instance, in 1937, 1954, 1976, and 2018, featuring some of the greatest actors and singers of their generation - including Judy Garland, Barbara Streisand, and Lady Gaga.

Songs are often remade far more often than even the most often rebooted movie. "A cover version of a song is a version of it recorded by a singer or band who did not originally perform the song," according to the Collins Dictionary - and there are countless examples of cover songs, some of which have been revived by new artists for decades. “Unchained Melody” was originally recorded for the soundtrack of a B movie called “Unchained,” by baritone Todd Duncan - one of the first African-Americans to perform with a major opera company - and has gone on to become one of the most often covered songs of all time. There are more than 1,500 versions of it. And the interpretation by the Righteous Brothers is the best cover song of all time. ( Here’s a list of the most covered songs in music history. )

Musicians often add their own unique spin to songs they cover, in a way making them their own. Of course, not everyone sees it this way. Singer-songwriter Jake Holmes wrote "Dazed and Confused" for an album he released in 1967. The British group The Yardbirds subsequently recorded a different arrangement of the song, and then Yardbirds guitarist Jimmy Page brought it to his new band, Led Zeppelin, who added new lyrics and included it in their regular repertoire without crediting Holmes. He sued, and the two parties eventually reached a settlement.

The early Rolling Stones anthem "[I Can’t Get No] Satisfaction" was reworked with significant changes by numerous other artists without incurring legal action. Music critic Robert Christgau described Otis Redding’s version as an "anarchic reading" of the song (Redding claimed not to know the words, so improvised). The new wave band Devo played with the song’s basic rhythm for what has been called their "robo-rock" interpretation. Chan Marshall, who records as Cat Power, elided some of the lyrics and turned it into something dreamy, almost soporific. ( These are the absolute best 50 songs in history. )

To pick the best cover song of all time, 24/7 Tempo developed an index measuring audience rating and radio and streaming popularity. Data on average audience ratings of various versions of a song’s performance came from SecondHandSongs , a database tracking originals and cover songs.

In addition, an inverted ranking of a song’s performances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart was calculated. whereby a week at position No. 100 is worth one point, a week at position No. 99 two points and so on up to a week at position No. 1 worth 100 points. Both measures were given equal weight. Christmas songs and covers of instrumental songs with added lyrics were not included. (Information on the original artist and songwriters came from SecondHandSongs and other sources.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XpP7_0eQYyYgD00

50. "Lady Marmalade" by Labelle (1974)
> Original artist: The Eleventh Hour (1974)
> Writer(s): Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.97 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 1 week (18 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118rCb_0eQYyYgD00

49. "Take Me To The River" by Talking Heads (1978)
> Original artist: Al Green (1974)
> Writer(s): Al Green and Mabon "Teenie" Hodges
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.12 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 26 for 1 week (17 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BhGq_0eQYyYgD00

48. "Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me" by Gladys Knight and The Pips (1973)
> Original artist: Steve Lawrence (1973)
> Writer(s): Jim Weatherly
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.96 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 3 for 1 week (17 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HwwF_0eQYyYgD00

47. "Giving It Up for Your Love" by Delbert McClinton (1980)
> Original artist: Jerry Williams (1979)
> Writer(s): Jerry Williams
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.96 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 8 for 3 weeks (19 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMheG_0eQYyYgD00

46. "No More 'I Love You's'" by Annie Lennox (1995)
> Original artist: The Lover Speaks (1986)
> Writer(s): David Freeman and Joe Hughes
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.96 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 23 for 3 weeks (21 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivthp_0eQYyYgD00

45. "Proud Mary" by Ike & Tina Turner (1971)
> Original artist: Creedence Clearwater Revival (1969)
> Writer(s): John Fogerty
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.12 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 4 for 1 week (13 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNABR_0eQYyYgD00

44. "I Swear" by All-4-One (1994)
> Original artist: John Michael Montgomery (1993)
> Writer(s): Gary Baker and Frank J. Myers
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.46 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 11 weeks (30 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewkCV_0eQYyYgD00

43. "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye (1968)
> Original artist: Gladys Knight & the Pips (1967)
> Writer(s): Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.97 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 7 weeks (15 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QetL4_0eQYyYgD00

42. "Wild Thing" by The Troggs (1966)
> Original artist: The Wild Ones (1965)
> Writer(s): Chip Taylor
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.17 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 2 weeks (11 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7WaT_0eQYyYgD00

41. "Mony Mony" by Billy Idol (1981)
> Original artist: Tommy James and the Shondells (1968)
> Writer(s): Bobby Bloom, Ritchie Cordell, Bo Gentry, and Tommy James
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.96 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 1 week (22 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9Dx8_0eQYyYgD00

40. "Drift Away" by Dobie Gray (1973)
> Original artist: John Henry Kurtz (1972)
> Writer(s): Mentor Williams
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.97 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 5 for 1 week (21 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYh9U_0eQYyYgD00

39. "Don't Know Why" by Norah Jones (2002)
> Original artist: Jesse Harris (1999)
> Writer(s): Jesse Harris
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.97 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 30 for 1 week (31 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2WhL_0eQYyYgD00

38. "Go Now!" by The Moody Blues (1964)
> Original artist: Bessie Banks (1964)
> Writer(s): Larry Banks and Milton Bennett
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.23 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 10 for 1 week (14 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Xf8o_0eQYyYgD00

37. "Hurt" by Johnny Cash (2002)
> Original artist: Nine Inch Nails (1994)
> Writer(s): Trent Reznor
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.59 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: N/A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWGUb_0eQYyYgD00

36. "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight and The Pips (1973)
> Original artist: Jim Weatherly (1972)
> Writer(s): Jim Weatherly
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.96 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 2 weeks (19 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goYD4_0eQYyYgD00

35. "Never Can Say Goodbye" by Gloria Gaynor (1974)
> Original artist: The Jackson 5 (1971)
> Writer(s): Clifton Davis
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.17 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 9 for 1 week (17 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YaZv1_0eQYyYgD00

34. "I Love Rock 'N Roll" by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1981)
> Original artist: Arrows (1975)
> Writer(s): Jake Hooker and Alan Merrill
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.98 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 7 weeks (20 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lTvV_0eQYyYgD00

33. "Hello Mary Lou" by Ricky Nelson (1961)
> Original artist: Johnny Duncan (1960)
> Writer(s): Gene Pitney
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.14 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 9 for 1 week (15 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNNJ6_0eQYyYgD00

32. "Burning Love" by Elvis Presley (1972)
> Original artist: Arthur Alexander (1972)
> Writer(s): Dennis Linde
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.17 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 2 for 1 week (15 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXMNN_0eQYyYgD00

31. "Killing Me Softly with His Song" by Roberta Flack (1972)
> Original artist: Lori Lieberman (1972)
> Writer(s): Charles Fox and Norman Gimbel
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.09 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 5 weeks (16 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vz2zc_0eQYyYgD00

30. "Red Red Wine" by UB40 (1983)
> Original artist: Neil Diamond (1967)
> Writer(s): Neil Diamond
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.77 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 1 week (40 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbeMK_0eQYyYgD00

29. "I Say a Little Prayer" by Aretha Franklin (1968)
> Original artist: Dionne Warwick (1967)
> Writer(s): Burt Bacharach and Hal David
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.32 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 10 for 1 week (11 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdPXh_0eQYyYgD00

28. "Twist and Shout" by The Beatles (1963)
> Original artist: The Top Notes (1961)
> Writer(s): Phil Medley and Bert Berns
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.96 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 2 for 4 weeks (26 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HK2tW_0eQYyYgD00

27. "I Feel for You" by Chaka Khan (1984)
> Original artist: Prince (1979)
> Writer(s): Prince
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.96 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 3 for 3 weeks (26 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIsjd_0eQYyYgD00

26. "The Tide Is High" by Blondie (1980)
> Original artist: The Paragons (1967)
> Writer(s): John Holt
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.98 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 1 week (26 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEbTg_0eQYyYgD00

25. "I'll Never Love This Way Again" by Dionne Warwick (1979)
> Original artist: Cheryl Ladd (1978)
> Writer(s): Richard Kerr and Will Jennings
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.96 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 5 for 2 weeks (24 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbmdb_0eQYyYgD00

24. "Louie Louie" by The Kingsmen (1963)
> Original artist: Richard Berry (1957)
> Writer(s): Richard Berry
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.14 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 2 for 6 weeks (18 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXQM7_0eQYyYgD00

23. "One Night" by Elvis Presley (1957)
> Original artist: Smiley Lewis (1956)
> Writer(s): Dave Bartholomew, Pearl King, and Anita Steinman
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.17 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 4 for 2 weeks (17 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8eyp_0eQYyYgD00

22. "What a Diff'rence a Day Makes" by Dinah Washington (1959)
> Original artist: Jimmy Ague (1934)
> Writer(s): Stanley Adams
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.14 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 8 for 2 weeks (20 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lN3n4_0eQYyYgD00

21. "The Gambler" by Kenny Rogers (1978)
> Original artist: Bobby Bare (1978)
> Writer(s): Don Schlitz
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.17 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 16 for 1 week (22 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Xi5T_0eQYyYgD00

20. "We're All Alone" by Rita Coolidge (1977)
> Original artist: Frankie Valli (1976)
> Writer(s): Boz Scaggs
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.17 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 7 for 4 weeks (20 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRyhQ_0eQYyYgD00

19. "Fever" by Peggy Lee (1958)
> Original artist: Little Willie John (1956)
> Writer(s): Eddie Cooley and Otis Blackwell
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.41 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 8 for 1 week (11 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d227v_0eQYyYgD00

18. "We've Only Just Begun" by Carpenters (1970)
> Original artist: Smokey Roberds (1970)
> Writer(s): Roger Nichols and Paul Williams
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.17 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 2 for 4 weeks (17 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EO0mh_0eQYyYgD00

17. "Queen of Hearts" by Juice Newton (1981)
> Original artist: Dave Edmunds (1979)
> Writer(s): Hank DeVito
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.97 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 2 for 2 weeks (27 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103BMF_0eQYyYgD00

16. "Bette Davis Eyes" by Kim Carnes (1981)
> Original artist: Jackie DeShannon (1974)
> Writer(s): Donna Weiss and Jackie DeShannon
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.96 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 9 weeks (26 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNVoO_0eQYyYgD00

15. "All the Man That I Need" by Whitney Houston (1990)
> Original artist: Linda Clifford (1982)
> Writer(s): Dean Pitchford and Michael Gore
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.17 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 2 weeks (23 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUu6O_0eQYyYgD00

14. "If You Don't Know Me by Now" by Simply Red (1989)
> Original artist: Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes (1972)
> Writer(s): Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.17 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 1 week (22 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001I0d_0eQYyYgD00

13. "Angel of the Morning" by Juice Newton (1981)
> Original artist: Evie Sands (1967)
> Writer(s): Chip Taylor
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.14 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 4 for 4 weeks (22 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yggoX_0eQYyYgD00

12. "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" by Roberta Flack (1972)
> Original artist: Peggy Seeger (1957)
> Writer(s): Ewan MacColl
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.17 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 6 weeks (18 weeks total)

11. "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper (1983)
> Original artist: Robert Hazard (1979)
> Writer(s): Robert Hazard
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.14 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 2 for 2 weeks (25 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJNg7_0eQYyYgD00

10. "The First Cut Is The Deepest" by Sheryl Crow (2003)
> Original artist: P.P. Arnold (1967)
> Writer(s): Cat Stevens
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.77 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 14 for 2 weeks (36 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zVFj_0eQYyYgD00

9. "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinéad O'Connor (1990)
> Original artist: The Family (1985)
> Writer(s): Prince
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.19 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 4 weeks (21 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiHaP_0eQYyYgD00

8. "Walk, Don't Run" by The Ventures (1960)
> Original artist: Johnny Smith (1954)
> Writer(s): Johnny Smith
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.27 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 2 for 1 week (18 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SepZ_0eQYyYgD00

7. "Got My Mind Set on You" by George Harrison (1987)
> Original artist: James Ray (1962)
> Writer(s): Rudy Clark
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.27 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 1 week (22 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fI3y_0eQYyYgD00

6. "Me and Bobby McGee" by Janis Joplin (1971)
> Original artist: Roger Miller (1969)
> Writer(s): Kris Kristofferson
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.48 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 2 weeks (15 weeks total)

5. "(They Long to Be) Close to You" by Carpenters (1970)
> Original artist: Richard Chamberlain (1963)
> Writer(s): Burt Bacharach and Hal David
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.41 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 1 for 4 weeks (17 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NPN37_0eQYyYgD00

4. "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" by Celine Dion (1996)
> Original artist: Pandora's Box (1989)
> Writer(s): Jim Steinman
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.96 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 2 for 5 weeks (30 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLQAG_0eQYyYgD00

3. "Tainted Love" by Soft Cell (1981)
> Original artist: Gloria Jones (1964)
> Writer(s): Ed Cobb
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.32 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 8 for 2 weeks (43 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1E3k_0eQYyYgD00

2. "Change the World" by Eric Clapton (1996)
> Original artist: Wynonna Judd (1996)
> Writer(s): Tommy Sims, Gordon Kennedy, and Wayne Kirkpatrick
> SecondHandSongs rating: 3.96 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 5 for 2 weeks (43 weeks total)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IS65_0eQYyYgD00

1. "Unchained Melody" by The Righteous Brothers (1965)
> Original artist: Todd Duncan (1955)
> Writer(s): Alex North and Hy Zaret
> SecondHandSongs rating: 4.27 out of 5 stars
> Billboard Hot 100 peak: No. 4 for 2 weeks (57 weeks total)

