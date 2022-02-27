Home watch services receives recognition

DesertHaus Home Watch Services earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association.

Owners Tom and Paige Reeves made the move to the Northwest Valley from Wisconsin in 2011 after visiting the area and wanting to be closer to family. As Peoria and surrounding communities continued to expand, they recognized the scarcity of legitimate, reliable companies that cater to vacation/seasonal homeowners or winter visitors.

Neighbors or friends were being asked to keep an eye on a property with little or no vested interest in maintaining it. Tom and Paige considered what it would take to remove the worry and what-ifs while people were away from their homes for an extended period. They set out to provide their neighbors with a quality service that people could depend on, reliable and trustworthy professionals who acknowledge the perspective of the homeowner and always act in their best interest.

Tom spent more than 10 years in law enforcement and security before transitioning into a second career in sales and product development. Paige spent more than 20 years in health care, working as an occupational therapist. Through their career experiences they recognize that excellent customer service and creating value for the client are their primary objectives. They take pride in building trust and relationships, their combined attention to detail and their level of professionalism and integrity, which serve as the foundation of DesertHaus Home Watch Services.

DesertHaus Home Watch Services serves the Northwest Valley, West Valley and Southwest Valley, including Anthem, Blackstone, El Mirage, Glendale, Litchfield Park, New River, North Phoenix, Peoria, Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Trilogy at Vistancia, Verrado, Vistancia and Waddell.

Call 602-834-8185 or email info@deserthaushomewatch.com. Visit deserthaushomewatch.com.

The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at vacation or primary homes while owners are not in residence.

Visit nationalhomewatchassociation.org.