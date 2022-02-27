ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Ways Pokémon NFTs Are Finding the Metaverse

By Gerelyn Terzo
 2 days ago

One of the most popular use cases for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on the blockchain is gaming. And while Pokémon might be one of the older video games still around, with Red and Green emerging on Nintendo Game Boy in the mid-nineties, the brand has become an early mover into the...

ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
FOREST LAKE, MN
NME

Gabe Newell thinks “there’s a bunch of get rich quick schemes around metaverse”

Valve president Gabe Newell recently spoke out about the metaverse, and is not entirely sold on the concept overall. Speaking to PC Gamer, when asked if he believes metaverse trends are pushing technology forward, Newell responded, “There’s a bunch of get rich quick schemes around metaverse. Most of the people who are talking about metaverse have absolutely no idea what they’re talking about, and they’ve apparently never played an MMO. They’re like, ‘Oh, you’ll have this customizable avatar.’ And it’s like, well… go into La Noscea in Final Fantasy 14 and tell me that this isn’t a solved problem from a decade ago, not some fabulous thing that you’re, you know, inventing.”
VIDEO GAMES
charlottenews.net

Anchex Targets Metaverse and NFTs: Adds New Offerings for Trading

Anchex America's crypto exchange is ready to take part in the Metaverse and NFTs world in an early stage. Anchex plans to steadily build an innovative and eco-friendly NFT ecosystem. Entering the Metaverse world has provided an opportunity for Anchex to secure business opportunities for rare and valuable content. With...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
SFGate

Crypt TV Partners With Metaversal to Launch Monster Universe NFTs

Jack Davis and Eli Roth’s Crypt TV is getting into the monster NFT business. The TV horror studio has partnered with Metaversal to launch Monster Fight Club, a collection of 10,000 NFTs inspired by Crypt TV’s Monster Universe. “Crypt’s IP has been adapted at the highest levels of...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Celebrates Episode 100 With New Art

Pokemon Journeys will soon be hitting its milestone 100th episode for its run in Japan, and has shared a special new sketch to celebrate! The series has been following Ash Ketchum and new heroes Goh and Chloe across not only the newest region of Galar from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but every major region introduced throughout the games thus far. This has pit them against some familiar faces from the past and has introduced many new characters to the fold so far. Now the sky is the limit for the trio as they cross over this major milestone and ready to take on the next phase of their journey.
COMICS
IndieWire

‘Cat Burglar’: Bringing Tex Avery–Style Cartoons to the Interactive Gaming Era

Click here to read the full article. Before Netflix launched a gaming platform, they experimented with interactive specials such as “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!” But its new interactive gaming special, “Cat Burglar,” offers a new wrinkle: a nostalgic Tex Avery–inspired cartoon complete with a full orchestra, which plays like an extended Looney Tunes short. “It’s about an hour and a half, which we treated as basically a feature-length Tex Avery cartoon,” said director and co-creator Mike Hollingsworth, a producer on “BoJack Horseman.” The result is just like what you’d find in a “Tom and Jerry”...
COMICS
SlashGear

Pokemon Fans Just Got Exciting News For Pokemon Day

The "Pokemon" franchise already kicked off 2022 with a bang thanks to "Pokemon Legends: Arceus," and now it looks like we won't have to wait much longer before we find out more about what's next for the company. This Sunday, February 27, is "Pokemon" Day — the anniversary of the 1996 release of "Pokemon Red and Green" in Japan — and The Pokemon Company has announced that it will be hosting a special Pokemon Presents livestream in celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Go March Community Day: Alolan Sandshrew, Bonuses and More

March is almost here, and one of the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month is March's Community Day. The event takes place on Mar. 13 and features both regional forms of Sandshrew, along with a few other special bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dungeon Siege is back and has joined the metaverse, for some reason

If you've got a once-beloved but now dormant game series gathering dust, you might as well toss it into the metaverse and see what happens. That's what Square Enix has seemingly done with Dungeon Siege, which has been resurrected as a component of The Sandbox, a so-called metaverse which describes itself as "a leading decentralized gaming virtual world".
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Classic hack 'n' slash Dungeon Siege is coming to The Sandbox, a Minecraft-esque metaverse

Dungeon Siege is coming back after a decade of silence - but as a metaverse thing. The classic hack ‘n’ slash series, which last appeared as the Obsidian-developed Dungeon Siege 3 in 2011, will be reintroduced as “interactive RPG experiences” within The Sandbox, a Minecraft-ish metaverse platform that has recently attracted partnerships with major publishers.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Puzzle Quest goes free-to-play, ruining what made the original match-3 RPGs great

The Puzzle Quest match-3 series started strong on the Nintendo DS and Playstation Portable in 2007. It's an enjoyable match-3 game that combines casual matching gameplay with RPG mechanics, with the game eventually finding its way to a multitude of platforms in the years following. With that success, a sequel was released on Android as well as consoles in 2010, but that Android version is now long gone, leaving fans hungry for a new title in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
Fast Company

NFT horror: Pixelmon investors lose millions on disfigured Pokemon clones

As mania consumes the crypto market and investors ride high on triple-digit returns, NFTs have grown hotter than the sun. But naturally, some must get burned. And over the weekend, fans of the superhyped Pixelmon project—a Pokemon clone designed to launch a new metaverse of catchable battle characters—found themselves in the ash. Calamity struck after months of social channel momentum for Pixelmon as a next-generation version of Pikachu and friends (its teasers featured artwork reminiscent of the massively popular Japanese franchise, but its makers have no affiliation to the Pokemon Company). The hype earned founders a staggering $70 million in mints when it went live in early February, notching one of the biggest launch sales ever for an NFT collection.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Get $30 off Pokémon Legends Arceus and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online

Right now, you can save $30 on Pokémon Legends Arceus, bundled with a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership in what is sure to be the best deal of the week. This is a particularly big weekend for Pokémon fans, with Johto tour day popping off on Pokémon GO and National Pokémon Day on February 27 (tomorrow). And thanks to this huge saving, you can make it even better!
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Battle Royales in Virtual Reality and Full Dive VR

In 2018, Ready Player One was released to the public. The film was set in a VR-dominated dystopian society where citizens of this world were immersed and addicted to the escapism that virtual reality provided. What’s significant to highlight is that in the film’s first couple of minutes battle royale games are seen played on virtual reality sets, the same battle royales we see on both PCs and consoles today.
VIDEO GAMES
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE
Android Central

Shadow Warrior 3 launching day one in PlayStation Now

Shadow Warrior 3 is an upcoming hyper-violent first-person shooter developed by Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital. Shadow Warrior 3 is launching day one in PlayStation Now, making it the first game to ever launch into the service. Shadow Warrior 3 is launching on March 1, 2022. Shadow...
VIDEO GAMES

