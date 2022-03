BURLINGTON, Conn. — Camp Schade, a beloved summer camp in Burlington that has been around for nearly a century, is ready for a comeback. The camp, which is run by the Boys and Girls Club of New Britain, has been closed for the past several years after falling into disrepair. Now, more than $2.5 in state funding will help bring the place back to life.

BURLINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO