NBA

Jaylen Brown: “we’re just going to take it one game at a time”

By Jack Simone
CelticsBlog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Boston Celtics continue to inch their way up the Eastern Conference standings, Ime Udoka’s concept of nameless, faceless opponents is shining through once again. For the second time in three games (with an All-Star break in between), the Detroit Pistons took the Boston Celtics down to the wire. But...

www.celticsblog.com

NESN

Damian Lillard To Celtics? Summer NBA Trade Rumors Already Swirling

The new-look Boston Celtics are on a roll, which has some observers wondering if they might add some star-powered reinforcements this summer in the form of Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. The Celtics apparently could be front-runners to acquire one of the game’s best players, an unnamed NBA...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: "The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo'd By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!"

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Signing 10-Day Contract With Hornets, Will Get To Face Celtics Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA — again. And while didn’t sign back with the Boston Celtics, fulfilling the wishes of green teamers everywhere, he will get a chance to play against his former team next week. Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics pay a visit to the Hornets next Wednesday, March 9. While IT is far from being the “King in the Fourth” that he was in Boston, he is returning to the NBA after enjoying a hot streak with the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League. Thomas scored 42, 45, and 33 points over his last three games for the Denver Nuggets affiliate, the last of which came against the Maine Celtics. Thomas, 33, has played just eight games in the NBA over the last two seasons, splitting his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: I.T. set to face Celtics soon after landing new NBA job

We'd imagine Isaiah Thomas just circled March 9 on his calendar. The former Boston Celtics star and current member of the Denver Nuggets' G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold is joining the Charlotte Hornets on a 10-day contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. Thomas had been putting up big numbers for...
NBA
NESN

Boston's Jaylen Brown Will Not Return To Game vs. Hawks

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (ankle) will not return to Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, per NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. Brown rolled his right ankle on the foot of Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter and went straight to the locker room. Soon after, Chin reported that the former All-Star would not return to the action. It could be a significant long-term loss depending on the severity, with Brown averaging 23.7 points per game this season. It also doesn’t help Boston’s odds to battle back against Atlanta tonight.
NBA
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
NBC Sports

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown leaves game with right ankle sprain

Hopefully this isn’t something that lingers. Jaylen Brown went down with a sprained ankle less than three minutes into the Celtics’ game against the Hawks. It’s always concerning when a player yells as he is going down. The Celtics soon announced that Brown was done for the...
NBA

