ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hibernian 0-0 Celtic: Hoops fail to crank up the pressure at the top of the Scottish Premiership with goalkeeper Matt Macey key to keeping out Ange Postecoglou's league leaders at Easter Road

By Stephen Mcgowan for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

At the point of the season when they need it most Celtic’s vigour has gone. And for title rivals Rangers the timing could hardly be more opportune.

In recent weeks the Parkhead side have found a way to defy a loss of intensity and grind out results by hook or by crool.

They lost two goals to Aberdeen and found a way. They were run close by Dundee and gave thanks for a Giorgos Giakoumakis hat-trick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmXQ7_0eQYw7oz00
Celtic are held to a 0-0 draw away to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, opening the title race back up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nc44V_0eQYw7oz00
The Hoops failed to capitalise on any of their chances with Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey (pictured) pulling off some vital saves

Denied the services of the Greek striker by illness they pitched up at Easter Road with Daizen Maeda as the only fit striker.

Devoid of threat, menace or goals the league leaders finally dropped points here and could offer no complaints.

Ange Postecoglou rested his key players in a humbling European defeat to Bobo/Glimt to save them for a testing game in Edinburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18abZB_0eQYw7oz00
Boss Ange Postecoglou rested his key players in a humbling European defeat to save them for Hibernian clash

The validity of that decision will be queried on a day when Celtic’s key performers failed to turn up.

Seeking three wins in a row against Hibs in the league for the first time since July 2011, almost nothing went right.

Lacking energy or imagination, their can be no sugar-coating a blunt truth.

Nine games from the end of the season when £40million is up for grabs to the winners, the visitors were dreadful.

On their last visit to Easter Road in October Celtic blew Hibs away with three goals inside half an hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bmh6g_0eQYw7oz00
The last time the Hoops went to Easter Road in October, they blew Hibs away with three goals inside half an hour

There was a similar tale at Celtic Park in January when two goals in the opening 25 minutes eased the league leaders to victory.

Despite their depleted ranks – and two goalkeepers on the bench – Hibs never looked in danger of being blown away here.

Despite failing a genuine shot on target over 90 minutes the home side were decent value for a point which came at the cost of more injury woe.

With Ewan Henderson unable to play against his parent club Shaun Maloney could have done without the loss of Paul Hanlon, Joe Newell, Paul McGinn, Demetri Mitchell, Kyle Magennis and Harry Clarke before kick-off.

The lack of bodies might have gone some way to explaining the eye-raising inclusion of Ryan Porteous after the central defender’s arrest on charges of an assault in the early hours of last Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPfww_0eQYw7oz00
Ryan Porteous was included in the Hibernian team despite the defender's arrest on charges of an assault

Alongside Rocky Bushiri Porteous blocked and whacked every aimless Celtic cross.

And god knows there were plenty of them. The further loss of Kevin Nisbet and Lewis Stevenson to injury was the price to be paid for putting bodies on the line to avoid defeat, Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes excelling in midfield.

A poor game of football was conspicuous for a notable lack of cracks at goal. For all their movement and neat passing Hibs failed to trouble Joe Hart at all.

More surprising was Celtic’s failure to give Matt Macey more work until the desperate final stages when Liel Abada forced the Hibs goalie into a fine goalline block.

Celtic’s Japanese signings have been broadly praised so far and rightly so. Yet this was a day when Daizen Maeda offered nothing at all up front.

MATCH FACTS

Hibernian (4-3-3): Macey 7; Doig 7, Porteous 8, Bushiri 7, Stevenson 6 (Allan 76 2) ; Doyle-Hayes 7 , Jasper 6, Campbell 7; Cadden 6, Wright 5 (Mueller 62 3) , Nisbet 4 (Diodge 26 4)

Subs: Dabrowski, Mitchell, Doidge, Mueller, McGregor , Delferriere, Blaney, MacIntyre.

Booked: Stevenson, Porteous, Bushiri

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart 5, Juranovic 6, Carter-Vickers 7, Starfelt 6, Taylor 6, McGregor 5, Hatate 5, Rogic 4 (O’Reilly 58), Abada 6, Maeda 4, Jota 5.

Subs: Bain, Welsh, Bitton, McCarthy, Ideguchi, Ralston, Forrest, Karamoko.

Booked: Starfelt, Rogic

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Attendance: 17,374

Star Man: Porteous (Hibernian)

Abada was the only Celtic player to pose a scoring threat, his first chance coming after 16 minutes when he lifted a superb Jota crossfield pass effort into the sidenetting.

A 25 yard Josip Juranovic free-kick on the half-time whistle was the first *real* save Macey ad to make.

That Celtic took 45 minutes to come close to a goal said much for the performance of a Hibs side further weakened by the loss of Scotland striker Nisbet to injury after a clumsy challenge from Carl Starfelt after 26 minutes.

Christian Diodge changed the personnel, but the home side’s inability to get a shot on goal never really altered.

Celtic, meanwhile, had mustered one strike on target from five efforts on goal in the first half. With points on the line they needed more energy, more menace, in the second half. It’s debatable whether they offered either in the end.

There was an early let-off for Hibs when Reo Hatate’s driven cross was swiped wildly wide of his own far post by Porteous.

An own goal would have summed up a pretty dreadful game devoid of quality.

For journalists simply finding something to write was becoming a bind. Hibs coming close to a shot on target after 55 minutes was as good as it got, Sylvester Jasper wriggling free in the area to drive a shot against his own team-mate Christian Doidge.

The arrival of Matt O’Riley for an off key Tom Rogic was the first acknowledgement from Ange Postecoglou that his team had been pretty dreadful.

Jota’s thumping free-kick found a way through the ball but not past Matt Macey. As the game entered the final stages Hibs entered the realms of the walking wounded.

Lewis Stevenson limped off to be replaced by Scott Allan.

Keeper Matt Macey fell to the ground wounded, but recovered in time to deny Celtic their goal with 13 minutes to play when he produced a terrific block on the line to deny Liel Abada when the Israeli arrived late to thump a Jota cross at goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOLgL_0eQYw7oz00
Celtic's key performers were nowhere near it and so much went wrong for the league leaders 

How close Josh Doig came to claiming a Hibs victory. With nine minutes to play the coveted left-back started a surging run at the halfway line and simply kept going, skipping round player after player.

The only thing missing in the end was the finish, the highly-rated full-back drilling a shot into the side-netting.

When the board goes up for six minutes of added time you expect Celtic to do what Celtic do. On a day when key performers were nowhere near it and so much went wrong, not this time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scotland join England and Wales in refusing to play against Russia

Scotland will not play Russia at any level of football under the “current circumstances” after the Scottish Football Association supported the stance of their English and Welsh counterparts.A statement from the governing body read: “The Scottish FA president, Rod Petrie, has written to his counterpart at the Ukrainian Association of Football to send a message of support, friendship and unity.“Football is inconsequential amid conflict, but we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.“We remain in dialogue with UEFA and FIFA regarding our men’s FIFA World Cup play-off and women’s...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Carabao Cup final PLAYER RATINGS: Caoimhin Kelleher proves the man of the moment with heroic display for Liverpool as Chelsea's Mason Mount is left to rue squandering two glorious chances

CHELSEA (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy - Save after save after save. Completely vindicated his manager's decision to select him over Kepa. 8.5. Trevoh Chalobah - Was given a torrid time by Luis Diaz but fair play to the Chelsea defender who admirably stuck to his task. 6.5. Thiago Silva - A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Porteous
Person
Carl Starfelt
Person
Tom Rogic
Person
Joe Hart
Person
Demetri Mitchell
Person
Matt Macey
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Kyle Magennis
Person
Kevin Nisbet
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s League Cup Title Win Over Chelsea

Holy. Freaking. Crap. Did that really just happen?!?!?! No, it’s not really a surprise that Liverpool won their first trophy of the season, keeping alive their hope for the quadruple. Both Liverpool and Chelsea had sensational chances, with both goalkeepers coming up with huge saves. Both teams missed what looked like sure goals in a very open game for a final. Both teams had goals waved off after VAR reviews. In the end, it took penalties to settle it. An not just penalties, it went all the way to keeper penalties, the rarest of rare of all penalties. Caoimhin Kelleher rocked his shot into the top corner while Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought in just for the penalties, skied his chance. And that was it. Liverpool have now won the League Cup, the cup we have all spurned for years. And it feels great!
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Manchester United draw with Watford

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has emphasised “we have to play with the players we have available” and that he started Cristiano Ronaldo against Watford after the forward declared himself fully fit.Having played 85 minutes of the 4-2 win at Leeds last Sunday and then all of the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid three days later, Ronaldo was again involved for the full duration on Saturday as United were held 0-0 by Watford at Old Trafford.The contest saw the 37-year-old have an effort ruled out for offside and fail to convert a number of other opportunities.While Ronaldo has scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace 2-1 Stoke City: Jairo Riedewald scores late winner to send hosts through to FA Cup quarter-finals after Josh Tymon cancelled out Cheikhou Kouyate's second-half strike

A handful of Crystal Palace supporters started to make their way towards the concourses of Selhurst Park before this fifth-round tie had barely begun. As persistent rain fell over south London, a gutter burst and a small waterfall formed atop the Main Stand. Very soon, a small pocket of seats were completely sodden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hibernian#Easter Road#Rangers#The Scottish Premiership#Celtic#Parkhead#A Giorgos Giakoumakis#Greek#European#Bobo Glimt#Hibs
Daily Mail

Rangers 2-2 Motherwell: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side miss chance to close the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as Steelmen stage superb second-half comeback

When the high of defeating Borussia Dortmund was followed by Celtic’s first dropped points of 2022, it felt as though the stars were aligning for Rangers. This was an opportunity to move onto the shoulder of their title rivals. And to regain domestic momentum. It was one they surely couldn’t pass up.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: VAR, Rangers, Celtic, Scotland, Aberdeen, Hibernian

Rangers and Celtic will play a friendly in Australia in November after the Scottish Premiership has shut down for the winter break, according to reports Down Under. (Scottish Sun) Scottish Premiership clubs face a massive increase in the price to implement VAR after the SPFL almost doubled the proposed fee....
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham (aet): Spurs are dumped OUT of the FA Cup by Manchester United's conquerors as teenage striker Josh Coburn's extra-time strike deservedly sends Championship side into quarter-finals

You can’t play Leeds every week, Antonio. It was always likely that Saturday’s 4-0 stroll at Elland Road was a something of an illusion when it came to assessing the return to form of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham. We should have known they would revert to type against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City: Jack Grealish scores on his return from injury to seal progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals for Pep Guardiola's side

Just like watching Lionel Messi. Not my words, but Jack Grealish’s when describing the assist from Phil Foden for his goal which confirmed Manchester City’s safe passage to the FA Cup’s quarter finals. ‘You know what's funny?’ Grealish said pitch-side in Peterborough after this 2-0 win. ‘Before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

How West Brom’s hopes went south… Steve Bruce has had a dreadful start with the Baggies now in the bottom half of the Championship, but the damage was done when they went for Valerien Ismael over Chris Wilder

The West Bromwich Albion fans who showered their team with boos for the umpteenth time this season may reflect that if their club had taken a different route last summer, everything could have been so different. In their two most recent seasons outside the top flight, Albion never dropped below...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Shrewsbury 0-0 Rotherham: League One leaders held

League One leaders Rotherham were forced to hang on for a point after a goalless draw against Shrewsbury. The home side dominated the second half and hit the post through George Nurse, but the Millers stood firm to notch their sixth consecutive clean sheet on the road and maintain a seven-point gap over second-placed Wigan.
SPORTS
SkySports

Wigan 2-0 Fleetwood: Latics cement spot in top two

Wigan cemented their position in the automatic promotion spots of Sky Bet League One with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over struggling Fleetwood. The visitors enjoyed the better of the opening half an hour, but could not make the most of Shayden Morris getting round the back of the home defence on three occasions.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte demands more consistency from his Tottenham stars after they are dumped out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough with the Italian frustrated by his side's failure to 'kill the game quickly' at the Riverside

Antonio Conte insists he will keep working to eradicate the inconsistency that has plagued Tottenham's season. Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough on Tuesday night as their last remaining hope of silverware was extinguished. Conte hit out at his team's poor finishing but accepted the Championship side were worthy winners,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Burnley 0-2 Leicester: James Maddison and Jamie Vardy score off the bench as Foxes keep Clarets in bottom three

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy came off the bench and scored a goal each to seal a 2-0 win for Leicester as Burnley missed the chance to move out of the relegation zone. Leicester found Nick Pope in outstanding form at Turf Moor but Maddison finally beat him with a stunning, left-footed effort from outside the box (82) after collecting a Vardy lay-off following Kasper Schmeichel's long-range clearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy