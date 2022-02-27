Close To Home Sunday Forecast 02/27/2022

For Sunday, rain and some possible flurries will be present throughout the day.

Expect the rain to move out heading into the evening.

FLASH FLOOD ADVISORIES are still present in Nashville and Clarksville.

Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Nashville – 49, 28

Clarksville – 47, 26

Murfreesboro – 45, 29

