ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Close To Home Sunday Forecast 02/27/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

For Sunday, rain and some possible flurries will be present throughout the day.

Expect the rain to move out heading into the evening.

FLASH FLOOD ADVISORIES are still present in Nashville and Clarksville.

Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Nashville – 49, 28

Clarksville – 47, 26

Murfreesboro – 45, 29

See our live weather radar here.

Up to the minute, updates and weather watches and warnings powered by ReadyWarn can also be found on our local Source Facebook page and Twitter.  Or have our daily e-mail with weather and more delivered to your e-mail box each morning and afternoon by signing up on your county homepage.

Find your Close to Home(SM) news, weather, events and more by using our interactive map .

For up to date traffic conditions find your Close To Home live traffic map below:

Williamson

Wilson

Sumner

Rutherford

Robertson

Maury

Dickson

Davidson

Cheatham

The post Close To Home Sunday Forecast 02/27/2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address

President Biden traveled down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening to deliver his first State of the Union address. The speech came at a precarious moment. The international crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine is shifting by the minute. At home, Biden's political standing has taken a beating.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Radar#Readywarn#Williamson Wilson Sumner
NBC News

Ukraine cities face intense shelling as Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv

Ukraine's embattled leader accused Russia of war crimes and "state terrorism" Tuesday after a fresh blast pounded the heart of the country's second-largest city, fueling fears that civilians would bear the brunt of the intensifying assault. Russia hit major cities across Ukraine with increasingly heavy shelling as the conflict escalated...
POLITICS
CNN

Cain Velasquez, former UFC champion, arrested in Bay Area shooting

(CNN) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in connection with a shooting in California's Bay Area, police said. The victim was taken Monday to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara County jail...
SAN JOSE, CA
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
133
Followers
433
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy