74-year-old dies in Brooklyn fire

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

74-year-old woman dies in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- A  74-year-old woman is dead and a firefighter is hurt after a late-night fire Saturday in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at a building on Tompkins Avenues near Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The woman was found on the third floor and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

According to the FDNY, more than 100 firefighters responded and faced challenging conditions.

"Units arrived in 3 minutes. They were met with heavy fire conditions on the second and third floor, and also heavy clutter conditions. So that delayed extinguishing of the fire," Deputy Chief Michael Kirwin said.

There was no immediate word on how the fire started.

The injured firefighter is expected to be OK.

