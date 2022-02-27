ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

What to expect when dining at Mugen, Waikiki's most intimate luxury restaurant

By Marla Cimini
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

In recent years, Hawaii’s food scene has been rapidly evolving, transforming into a hotbed of innovative restaurants, with imaginative chefs launching cutting-edge eateries and creating diverse menus throughout the islands.

In fall of 2019, Mugen opened its doors in the center of Waikiki, and has been attracting attention from food lovers for its distinctive approach to fine dining. With executive chef Jason Yamaguchi at the helm, Mugen features his unique perspective on modern Japanese-French cuisine. The resulting aesthetically stunning and artistically-presented tasting menu is a captivating kaleidoscope of locally and globally-sourced ingredients.

Yamaguchi, a native of Los Angeles who grew up on Oahu, also happens to be renowned chef Roy Yamaguchi’s nephew. Mugen is actually a homecoming for Jason, as he was fresh from his position as the chef at Driftwood Kitchen in Laguna Beach, California. His extensive culinary experience includes working with legendary gastronomic talents on the mainland, including chefs Michael Mina and Chris Garnier.

He explained that he created the ambiance at Mugen to be “personable – not pretentious.” He said, “I felt that this concept was going to be unique to Hawaii and saw it as a great opportunity to bring something new to Waikiki. The approach that we take on fine dining is playful yet refined. Our ultimate goal is for our guests to leave with an experience that keeps them wanting to come back again and again."

Yamaguchi points out that he created his restaurant with guests in mind. He wants them to have an incredible meal every step of the way. He explained, “We do this by reevaluating and questioning every aspect and detail of what a Mugen experience should be. Our team constantly pushes one another to evolve and improve.”

Meaning “infinity” in Japanese, Mugen was created to be a memorable dining experience from start to finish. Intimate and stylish, the restaurant’s modern design encompasses a palpable polish – from the glistening silverware to the marble-topped bar to the custom-designed plates that hold the colorful specialties arriving from the compact open kitchen. Located in the uber-luxury hotel, Espacio , Mugen is the go-to upscale restaurant in town.

Guests dining at Mugen enjoy a multi-course tasting menu for $195. Although the menu is seasonal and will be revolving, a signature dish is the duck with huckleberry jus. Simply put, the desserts at Mugen are spectacular – and taste as beautiful as they appear on the plate. One of the standouts is the Mililani chocolate. And there’s not just one dessert, either. Guests should expect to taste a multitude of delectable and unique sweets during this dining odyssey.

The beverage program at Mugen is highly refined as well. Chef Yamaguchi curated an exceptional menu with premium spirits, special beer options, over 500 bottles of wine from around the world and rare Japanese whiskies. The bar also includes a 50-year-old rum from Appleton Estate and a 1976 Dom Perignon champagne.

For cocktail lovers, the hand-crafted libations at Mugen are also a multi-sensory experience. If they’re feeling adventurous, guests can request a special drink based on their favorite spirit – and they won’t be disappointed. Otherwise, the cocktail list is filled with delightful options.

Standout beverages include The Coconut Wireless, a vodka with coconut liqueur, lemon juice, pineapple lemongrass slices, Makrut lime leaves and Fever Tree club soda, and The Smokescreen which blends Don Julio blanco, El Silenco mezcal, Luxardo Bitter bianco, cucumber, sea salt and lime juice.

When it comes to Mugen’s day-to-day operations, chef Yamaguchi says he is excited and optimistic about the restaurant’s future. He plans to update the seasonal menu frequently and relies on his staff more than ever. He is dedicated to creating new, unparalleled experiences for all guests who choose to enter the dining room. He says, “I still come to work every day with ideas and aspirations to share with my team. In the culinary world, you never stop learning.”

10Best is a part of the USA TODAY Network — providing an authentically local point of view on destinations around the world — in addition to travel and lifestyle advice .

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: What to expect when dining at Mugen, Waikiki's most intimate luxury restaurant

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

How a Soul Food Spot Became Black Hollywood’s Top Restaurant for Power Dining

There are dozens of L.A. restaurants that draw actors dining with agents and directors imbibing with studio executives. Only one, however, lays claim to an outdoor space where said guests also will do the electric slide, mid-meal, while belting out Luther Vandross. Such was the scene at Alta Adams a few months ago, when Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions team convened there for a night of soul food-laced revelry. A restaurant that would foster that level of comfort and joy is exactly what co-owner, chef and Watts native Keith Corbin was aiming for when he opened the West Adams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Time Out Global

8 things to expect when you dine at Gordon Ramsay Burger

Chicago is a city that already boasts some amazing burgers, but that didn't stop Gordon Ramsay from opening a River North restaurant that specializes in stacks of beef. Since it opened in December, Gordon Ramsay Burger has been introducing local diners to the British chef's take on a dish that has become nearly synonymous with American cuisine. “There’s something quite unique about a competitive city that houses so many great gourmet burgers,” Ramsay told Time Out Chicago in a recent interview.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Mililani, HI
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
State
Hawaii State
Bay News 9

Syracuse Downtown Dining weeks return; see what's on the menu

Downtown Dining Weeks is returning to Syracuse city restaurants, just in time to cure the mid-winter slump. It's the 18th rendition of the event, which includes a variety of influences this year. Daybird is one of the eateries participating. They offer breakfast and lunch foods, some menu options are vegan,...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mina
goodhousekeeping.com

30 Beautiful Rustic Bathroom Ideas for the Coziest Space Ever

Decorating your home with a rustic flair is a great way to show appreciation for natural materials, vintage accessories and architectural details that exude character. This includes not being afraid to show off things like wood beams, stone and clay accents and old-school light fixtures. If you're curious about this design trend, consider experimenting with rustic bathroom ideas.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SFGate

Majestic Mansion on a Private Island Is the Week's Most Popular Home

We're well aware of your affinity for private islands. Anytime one of these rare gems pops onto the market, clicks soon follow. So we weren't surprised when a private island in the middle of Minnesota's Bald Eagle Lake captivated real estate watchers this week. Surrounded on water on all four sides, and topped with a luxe mansion, the isle just north of the Twin Cities is the most popular property this week on Realtor.com®.
REAL ESTATE
purewow.com

This Is the Luxury Furniture Trend You Should Try in 2022, According To a Home Editor

So we've seen vintage-inspired furniture trends like Newstalgia and Avant Basic blowing up Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. Yet, I have to admit: This all feels a little transient, yeah? Don’t get me wrong—I’m here for the nostalgic look. Not only is it edgy and retro in all the right ways, but it can bring a warm, sentimental aura to your home (which is something we all need as we enter yet another year of this COVID-19 carnival). But before you redo everything to fit an of-the-moment aesthetic, I'd like to encourage you to ease into things with one statement piece. Particularly, a piece of furniture that's trending yet has timeless lines, so you can update its surroundings—new paint, new accessories—and a decade later, it still feels fresh. Intrigued? Welcome to the wonderful world of jewel tones.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Waikiki#Design#The Dining Room#Food Drink#Japanese#Driftwood Kitchen
mansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily: Home Design Heads to Space, Real Estate Investors Are Shying Away From the San Francisco Bay Area, and More

From Mansion Global Experience Luxury: Space Age Design Relaunches. With renewed excitement about spaceflight inspiring billionaires to invest in quick trips into the stratosphere, we may see a new wave of sci-fi-inspired homes. Read More. BY THE NUMBERS. LISTING OF THE DAY. Modern Hawaiian Home Channels Japanese Architecture on the...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $125 Million Malibu Estate Has 340 Feet of Private Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. British-born video game legend Jon Burton—he’s behind such mega-successful kids’ games as Lego Star Wars and Mickey Mania—is selling his prized oceanfront compound in Malibu’s Paradise Cove Beach. Asking price: $125 million. Justifying the sky-high sticker is the fact that the estate sits on 6.6 acres of some of the most-coveted Southern California real estate, boasting roughly 340 feet of ocean frontage with direct beach access. Add to that, the Spanish Colonial-style main house sprawls over almost 17,000 square feet, is ringed by 10-to-20-foot-high walls and comes with its own two-bedroom guest cottage. And...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mansionglobal.com

Massive Single-Story Mansion in Beverly Hills Lists for Nearly $26 Million

A sprawling and low-slung mansion sitting on a prime swath of Beverly Hills, California, hit the market Sunday for a hair under $26 million. The compound, known as the Loma Vista Estate, offers views from Downtown Los Angeles to Century City, according to the listing with Adi Perez and Barbara Vallejos of The Agency. The more than 11,000-square-foot main house features five bedroom suites and nine bathrooms, and there’s a three-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house.
REAL ESTATE
News On 6

Restaurant In Japan Offering Dining With Cats

The "Daiorama Cafeteria" in Osaka, Japan, now has 14 cats playing around in a model village that the owner says all started when business was slow during the pandemic and the staff brought in a kitten. The kitten's mother arrived, so they had to bring her in too, which eventually...
PETS
Laredo Morning Times

Let the Sunshine In! 5 Stunning Homes With a Hole in the Roof—by Design

Builders of spec homes are always in search of the next big thing in over-the-top amenities. We've seen luxury homes with shark tanks in the floor, living walls full of greenery, and wellness rooms stocked with tranquility pods. Los Angeles real estate specialist Tony Mariotti has spotted a feature that's...
INTERIOR DESIGN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

401K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy