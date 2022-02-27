(2/27/22) Monty’s Catch of the Day – Banks

Unless you've been living blissfully off the grid the past couple of months, you've undoubtedly seen the world become enamored with Wordle. Completing the simple word game with a delightfully wholesome origin story has become a daily routine for millions of us who appreciate the collective challenge and the limit of only playing once per day. (I don't actually have stats on how many people play it, but considering the fact that The New York Times paid the creator seven figures for it, I'm assuming it's millions.) We share and compare scores. We whine together when it's hard. We keep the answer secret as part of an entirely new social contract that the game engendered and get annoyed when people think they're sharing a clue that doesn't give it away but actually does give it away.

