(2/27/22) Monty’s Catch of the Day – Banks

Lynda Barry remembers being a kid better than anyone else on the planet, as evidenced by her funny, painful, poignant cartoon, "Ernie Pook's Comeek." Her comic, which ran in alternative and underground newspapers for 30 years, tells the adventures of 8-year-old Marlys Mullen and her 14-year-old sister Maybonne, a stand-in for Barry herself. Long out of print, the collection "Come Over, Come Over" has been reprised by Drawn & Quarterly. It covers topics near and dear to the heart of any 14-year-old (and, frankly, to people of any age) — envy, betrayal, haircuts, babysitting, summer, crushes, divorce.
Comments / 0