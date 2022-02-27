Day of Caring Pancake Brunch event taking place today to help the homeless and hungry

Pancakes

DAYTON — The Day of Caring Pancake Brunch event is taking place Sunday to help the homeless and the hungry.

The event will be held at the Polk Grove United Church of Christ located at 9190 Frederick Pike from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a release.

According to Day of Caring, 100 percent of the ticket sales will be used to help those in need.

Over the past 32 years, the event has raised over $850,000, the release said.

There are 16 locations participating throughout Dayton, Cincinnati and Springfield.

For a full list of specific site locations, you can click here.

