12-year-old boy reported missing in metro Atlanta, police say

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident where a man was shot and an officer was hurt in Polk County Monday. The GBI said Polk County Police officers were investigating a man on a four-wheeler and lost sight of him after he rode into the woods. Polk County Police asked the Cedartown Police Department to assist in setting up a perimeter near Cedar Oak Way, where the suspect then allegedly ran over a Cedartown officer. Officers fired shots at the suspect as he fled the scene, authorities said.

POLK COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO