Clayton County, GA

12-year-old boy reported missing in metro Atlanta, police say

 2 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy. Officers...

Monica Barlow
2d ago

Prayer that this child is SAFE and sent back to his loved ones asapIn JESUS name AMEN

