Not meant to be. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley‘s whirlwind romance may have moved a little too quickly before the duo’s split. “They certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn’t work,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the former couple. “They thought were a good match for each other in the beginning but the more they got to know each other they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren’t aligned.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO