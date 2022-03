Major or minor? Photograph: Hollandse Hoogte/REX/Shutterstock

Why does music played in major chords and keys tend to be more uplifting, whereas minor chords are more poignant and sad? Is this an innate reaction? Or is it a learned, cultural reaction and therefore not universal to all human societies? Stella O’Shea

Post your answers (and new questions) below or send them to nq@theguardian.com . A selection will be published next Sunday.