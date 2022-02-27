ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Archie Watson dreaming of Cheltenham Festival glory

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ywR5_0eQYtPLN00

Archie Watson would rank a Cheltenham Festival winner as similarly significant to Royal Ascot success as he prepares Stag Horn for a tilt at the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

The trainer is more readily associated with the Flat having enjoyed Group One glory, with Stag Horn initially a performer on the level before taking up hurdling in December.

Winning a novice hurdle at Hereford on his debut, the Golden Horn gelding then stepped up to Grade Two level in the Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick in January.

Jumping soundly from the front under Nick Scholfield, Watson’s bay ran on to an impressive seven-length victory to maintain his flawless record under the National Hunt code.

“Although I’ve said his jumping has been good he did make a couple of novicey errors which meant he didn’t win as well as he should have done at Hereford but he really tidied that up at Warwick,” the trainer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcoSI_0eQYtPLN00
Stag Horn before the Ballymore Leamington Novices’ Hurdle at Warwick (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Wire)

“He did everything that we asked of him and Nick, who will ride him at Cheltenham, was amazed how well he jumped that day and I thought that he won very well.

“He was very green in the straight still looking around plenty and I’m sure he will come on again for that.”

Now the Albert Bartlett at the Festival beckons, a meeting that holds equivalent significance to Royal Ascot and the Breeders’ Cup in Watson’s eyes.

“I grew up being a fan of jump racing so it is amazing to have a runner at the Festival. We are really looking forward to having a runner there on the big occasion,” he said.

“We are under no illusions how hard the job will be, but you have to say that he goes there with a chance. It is very exciting for the owners (Ben and Sir Martyn Arbib) and everyone in the yard to have a horse that is hopefully going to Cheltenham with a viable chance, which is good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfjoP_0eQYtPLN00
Stag Horn winning The Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap at Goodwood (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

“I think a lot of trainers would be happy with a horse like this going into a race like the Albert Bartlett.

“Cheltenham is great just like Royal Ascot is on the Flat, but we wouldn’t be running him at Cheltenham if we didn’t think he had a chance.

“For us on the Flat it is winning a Group One, winning at Royal Ascot and winning at the Breeders’ Cup that are the most important ones, but if you could have a Festival winner it would be right up there.”

Watson’s Lambourn base only houses a handful of jumpers and will remain that way, with his partner and amateur dual-purpose jockey Brodie Hampson very much involved with the National Hunt string.

“I love having a few jumpers around and that is the way we would probably like to do it,” he said.

“We are not suddenly going to have a string of 50 jumpers here. It will always be between five and 10, but it would be good if we could have a few high-class ones.

“These horses though are hard to come by and that is why we are lucky to have Stag Horn.

“If he turned up in a sale every jumps trainer in Britain and Ireland would want to have him so we are lucky he is a home grown that has taken to hurdling.

“He is good on the Flat, but I feel like he has got a lot of class for this sphere and he has shown that.

“Whatever happens at Cheltenham though he is a Grade Two winner already, but I hope he will continue running in nice races over obstacles.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Farouk D’Alene cut for Cheltenham glory after Navan win

Farouk D’Alene outbattled Beacon Edge to claim Grade Two honours in the BetVictor Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan. The first two home both sported the colours of Gigginstown House Stud, but it was the Gordon Elliott-trained Farouk D’Alene who took full advantage of the 7lb he was receiving from Beacon Edge, who hails from the Noel Meade yard.
SPORTS
newschain

Cheltenham expect ‘soft’ in Festival going description

Jon Pullin believes “a combination of soft or good to soft” ground would provide the perfect start to his first Festival meeting as Cheltenham’s clerk of the course. Simon Claisse has clerked the last 20 Festivals but after announcing his intention to leave Cheltenham last year, stepping down at the conclusion of the November meeting.
SPORTS
newschain

No rush for Murtagh to map out Sonnyboyliston plan

Johnny Murtagh is no hurry to confirm plans for Sonnyboyliston following his fine run in defeat in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The six-year-old stuck to the job gamely to finish second behind Stay Foolish in the Red Sea Turf Handicap on his first start since winning the Irish St Leger at the Curragh in September.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheltenham Festival#Flat#Group One#The Breeders Cup
SkySports

Dan Skelton stable tour: Nube Negra team realistic over Cheltenham Festival chances in Champion Chase

Connections of Nube Negra are under no illusions about the task facing last year’s runner-up in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham. The Dan Skelton-trained eight-year-old was beaten just half a length in the two-mile championship last season and made an excellent start to the current campaign with victory in Cheltenham's Shloer Chase in November.
SPORTS
The Independent

One dead and others injured as 120mph Storm Eunice batters UK and Ireland

One person has been killed and a handful of others injured as Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and potentially record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland.Millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, while transport woes meant many were unable to travel.Both of the Met Office’s ultra-rare “red” weather warnings over the impact of extremely strong winds have now elapsed, but Eunice’s impact is expected to continue.A man in Co Wexford, Ireland, was killed...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Roughly the size of Wales: four reflections on Welsh identity in the 21st century

‘Sometimes Welsh – and British – identities are trapped by their pasts’. History helps people feel they belong. This is why people can feel angry when history is reinterpreted or retold in ways that make them feel uncomfortable. And yet that is not always a bad thing, since so many comforting views of the past are deeply flawed. History should not just exist to serve the present, but to challenge it, too.
U.K.
SkySports

Virus worry for Venetia Williams ahead of Cheltenham Festival; LHomme Presse looks set to run in Turners

With the Cheltenham Festival barely two weeks away, Venetia Williams admits she is "concerned" that a virus at her Herefordshire yard could jeopardise her plans. The Grand National-winning trainer has some serious cards to play, including L'Homme Presse, who holds entries in both the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and the Turners Novices' Chase, and Funambule Sivola, who is in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

William and Kate to visit Wales to mark St David’s Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also ‘plant a tree for the Jubilee’ in Blaenavon to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales on St David’s Day to celebrate the nation’s people and culture – and try their hand at making a Welsh delicacy.
U.K.
newschain

Officials welcome back the Cheltenham roar

Officials at Cheltenham are anticipating a bumper crowd as racegoers return to the Festival for the first time since 2020. While the four-day highlight went ahead last year, Covid-19 regulations meant racing had to take place behind closed doors with only essential personnel on course. With the government having lifted...
SPORTS
newschain

Bailey eyeing Grand National date for Two For Gold

Two For Gold will head to the Grand National following his recent runner-up effort to Fakir D’Oudairies in the Grade One Ascot Chase. Trainer Kim Bailey confirmed that the Aintree marathon on April 9 will be his target – providing he gets the ground he likes. The nine-year-old...
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

From Lord's to the Lords, Rachael had a pretty impressive innings

She was only eight years old, but Rachael Heyhoe just knew she was going to be in trouble. When the local beat bobby spotted her playing an illicit game of cricket on the public highway with a group of young lads, the gang ran for cover, taking up hiding places behind the surrounding trees and hedges.
SPORTS
newschain

Leam Richardson full of praise for high-flying Wigan after Fleetwood defeat

Leam Richardson heaped praise on his Wigan side for the 2-0 victory over Fleetwood that cemented their position in the Sky Bet League One automatic promotion spots. Two goals in the space of five minutes just before half-time, from Will Keane (penalty) and James McClean, saw the Latics bounce back from the weekend defeat to Sunderland.
SPORTS
newschain

Further UK sanctions applied aiming to ‘degrade’ Russia’s economy

Fresh sanctions slapped on Moscow are designed to prevent Russia from using foreign reserves to lessen the economic impact that international measures are causing. Additional economic measures introduced by the Foreign Secretary prohibit UK individuals and entities from providing financial services to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as well as the Ministry of Finance and National Wealth Fund.
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy