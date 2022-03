JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the third game in a row, the No. 14 Florida Gators (7-2) slugged double-digit hits on the way to an 11-2 win over UNF on the road. Brandon Sproat drew the start for the second week in a row against UNF. This week Sproat was on a tight pitch count but continued his dominance during midweek games. With pierce Coppola already missing one start Sproat would be the next man up on the weekend.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO