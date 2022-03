Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s recent announcement that all 67 Pennsylvania counties and more than 240 municipalities had joined the historic $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors is important news. More than $1 billion will now be available to state, county, and local governments across Pennsylvania to continue the intense battle against opioid addiction. But the crisis is far from over.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO