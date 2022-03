Uherbelau, a writer, is a former elementary school PTA president and creator of oregonkidsread.com. She lives in Portland. If you’re an elementary school student excited about reading, you look forward to third grade and your first chance to join a team of classmates for Oregon’s Battle of the Books. Together, you meet for practices to answer questions about the stories you’ve read and prep for competition against other groups. You get a chance to stretch yourself academically but you’re not thinking about that – you’re a third grader! What matters most is spending time with friends and making new ones.

