Race one of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series saw a new face reach Victory Lane for the first time in the person of New Zealand native Scott McLaughlin. The Team Penske driver started Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from the pole position for the first time in his career and backed it up by holding off 2021 IndyCar champ Alex Palou and Penske teammate Will Power to score his maiden series win.

