ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Why COVID’s 2nd anniversary, optimistic outlook, can’t bring closure to all Oregonians

By Fedor Zarkhin
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelly Horsford no longer knows if her father was right. The...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 7

Wayne Lowry
2d ago

I would say closure will never happen until democrats undo everything they have and pay everyone the lost incomes and get small businesses open that were closed

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
NBC News

Russian economy spirals into deepening crisis as sanctions send people into panic

Widening Western sanctions roiled the Russian economy Monday, forcing its currency, the ruble, to crater to a level around 30 percent against the U.S. dollar. Worried Russians stood in line near ATMs for hours amid fears of worsening inflation. The volatile situation unfolding in the wake of Russian President Vladimir...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Oregonians
CNN

Cain Velasquez, former UFC champion, arrested in Bay Area shooting

(CNN) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in connection with a shooting in California's Bay Area, police said. The victim was taken Monday to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara County jail...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
73K+
Followers
37K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy