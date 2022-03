Trying to land a new job can be stressful. But when a hiring company has unexpected or inaccurate information about job candidates, the experience can be even more daunting. Between public data that’s easily accessible online, information candidates publicly post on the Internet about themselves, and third-party background and employment verification services, employers could have a trove of details that may ultimately determine who lands the job. The situation can get even stickier for workers who have a checkered past, left their employers on bad terms or whose details don’t match those stored by verification services.

JOBS ・ 12 DAYS AGO