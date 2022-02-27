Lesley Manville feels the pressure playing Princess Margaret

The ‘Glee’ star paid tribute to his late brother with an emotional Instagram post, where he highlighted many of his older brother’s best qualities. Darren Criss‘ brother Charles has sadly died by suicide at age 37. Darren shared the tragic news with his fans with a moving Instagram post, which included a touching memorial on Wednesday March 2. The Glee actor mourned his brother’s passing, while speaking about the impact he’d had on him and the rest of the family. “His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers. I have spent what already feels like a small eternity trying to wrap my head around it, something I suspect I’ll be attempting to do for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

