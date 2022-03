BOURNE — If there was any consolation for the Upper Cape Tech girls’ basketball team falling in their playoff opener, it was that it happened on their home court and not after having to trek into the wilds of the Western Mass. town of South Hadley. The No. 29 Rams (17-4) saw their impressive season come to an end to No. 36 Hopkins Academy of South Hadley, 38-27, on Tuesday night in Bourne in the preliminary round...

BOURNE, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO