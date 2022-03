Anthony Joshua has revealed that he is rooting for Dillian Whyte ahead of his fellow heavyweight’s high-profile encounter with Tyson Fury.A deal that would have seen Joshua step aside from his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk to allow Fury to fight the Ukrainian fell through, leaving Fury to fulfil his fight against Whyte.A dispute over the split of the purse also threatened to derail plans for the match, but an accord was eventually struck, and Fury and Whyte will meet at Wembley on 23 April.It was Joshua that ended an undefeated start to Whyte’s career by knocking out his fellow Brit...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO