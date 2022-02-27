ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on His Week

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Sunday Talk: Russian invasion of Ukraine, Governor Reynolds’ response to President Biden’s State of the Union address, and my week in Israel. That and more — remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!. RUSSIAN...

kiow.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

CPAC: Biden accused of ‘abandoning’ DC during Ukraine crisis by GOP foreign relations committee members

A pair of Republicans on the House Foreign Relations Committee openly mocked President Joe Biden’s relationship with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and accused the US president of having “abandoned the capital” by conducting business from his Delaware home while traveling there for a family funeral.Mr Biden departed the White House on Friday en route to Wilmington, Delaware, where White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said he was scheduled to attend “the memorial service of a family member”.The White House did not immediately confirm the identify of the person whose memorial service the president was set to attend, but according to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

