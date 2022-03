A strong season wasn’t enough to send Prairie boys basketball further into the postseason. Last week, during the Class 1A District 4 tournament, the fourth-seeded Mustangs did what they needed to do in the first round, with a gratifying, 57-54 win over No. 5 Longmont Christian, but couldn’t quite overcome a tough Briggsdale team — which was seeded first in the small tournament. The Mustangs found themselves on the receiving end of a 3-point loss, this time by a 62-59 final score.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 9 HOURS AGO