Thanks to these baseball icons for giving me so much material over the years

By Ken Davidoff
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
“I don’t love baseball,” I told countless people over the past couple of decades. “I love journalism.”

In retrospect, maybe that sent too harsh a message. At the least, I certainly enjoyed watching baseball, digging deep on it, writing about it and discussing it with folks. Yet journalism did come first. It had to. My job called on me to report facts and analyze them, to advocate and oppose, with zero regard for the game’s good.

So as I wind down 25-plus years of baseball coverage and just about 10 years at The Post, I wanted to pay tribute to the folks who may or may not have helped baseball, but for sure helped journalism. Their name on a back page ensured good sales, and as my industry evolved, their name in a headline guaranteed clicks.

Through the prism of New York baseball from 1995 (when I first covered a game) until now, here’s my Most Valuable People ballot:

