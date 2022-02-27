Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 09:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 01:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1030 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington South Fork Stillaguamish River Near Granite Falls affecting Snohomish County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain has ended and remaining showers will diminish today, allowing the some rivers to recede. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillaguamish River At Arlington. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, the Stillaguamish River will locally spill over its banks. Minor flooding around Silvana will occur including over Pioneer Highway. A stage of 14 feet on the Stillaguamish River corresponds roughly to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:55 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:55 AM PST Tuesday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river crested and is expected fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 11/18/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO