Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-27 10:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-28 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 10:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-01 16:07:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 400 PM PST. Target Area: Tillamook The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Above 12.0 feet, minor flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land north and east of Tillamook can be expected, particularly during high tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM PST Tuesday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by noon today and continue to fall through the week. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 05:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed this morning. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. The fog is expected to improve by mid to late morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 07:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Olympics by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 09:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Olympics WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET Scattered snow showers will continue today, but only light additional accumulation is expected. Snow levels will rise significantly tonight and Monday.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Fulton; Somerset SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE THROUGH LATE MORNING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN TIER OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA A light and spotty wintry mix will move across the southern tier of central Pennsylvania through late morning. Some slick spots may develop and could result in minor travel impacts.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Buchanan, Dubuque and Delaware Counties. In Illinois, Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHENANGO...BROOME DELAWARE...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Blowing snow can also quickly and unexpectedly reduce visibility. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 951 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Afton, or 9 miles northwest of Deposit moving southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sidney, Walton, Sanford, Colchester, Deposit, Coventry, Bainbridge, Hamden, Masonville and Hancock. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 81 and 93. Interstate 88 between 5 and 9. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 18:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Shenandoah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a trace to one tenth of an inch in the valleys and up to two tenths of an inch on the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through this evening.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 11:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake; Summit A line of snow showers will affect southwestern Geauga northeastern Cuyahoga...southwestern Lake and northeastern Summit Counties Until 900 PM EST. At 736 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from 23 miles north of Avon Lake to near Highland Hills, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Visibility dropping to less than three quarters of a mile Locations impacted include Cleveland, Willowick, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland Heights, Solon, Willoughby, Twinsburg, Eastlake, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, South Russell, Highland Hills, Timberlake, Lakeline, Chesterland, Garfield Heights, Shaker Heights, Maple Heights and South Euclid. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 09:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. Portions of southwest Virginia, including the following independent city, City of Bristol. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 150 PM EST, Widespread rain has fallen over saturated soils. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Johnson City, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Elizabethton, Erwin, Mountain City, Hampton, Central, Pine Crest, Walnut Hill, Banner Hill, Unicoi, Bluff City, Watauga, Hunter, Sadie, Doeville, Elk Mills, Morril`s Cave and South Holston Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 09:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: River rises are being affected by snow melt from very warm temperatures. Changes to the temperature forecast may cause changes to the river forecast. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 600 PM CST this evening. Target Area: Lake; Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake IN and Newton Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kankakee River at Shelby. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Bluegrass Road and in Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CST Sunday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 02:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Philadelphia WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware and Philadelphia. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges are possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Albemarle, Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 00:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Augusta; Culpeper; Eastern Highland; Fairfax; Greene; Madison; Nelson; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rockingham; Southern Fauquier; Western Highland Patchy freezing rain overnight Temperatures near freezing will result in patchy ice on elevated surfaces overnight. Road impacts are not likely, but as elevated surfaces are most likely to cool to freezing, motorists should be cautious on bridges and overpasses.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 09:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 01:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1030 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington South Fork Stillaguamish River Near Granite Falls affecting Snohomish County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Stillaguamish River At Arlington affecting Snohomish County. .Heavy rain has ended and remaining showers will diminish today, allowing the some rivers to recede. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Stillaguamish River At Arlington. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, the Stillaguamish River will locally spill over its banks. Minor flooding around Silvana will occur including over Pioneer Highway. A stage of 14 feet on the Stillaguamish River corresponds roughly to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:55 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:55 AM PST Tuesday was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river crested and is expected fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 11/18/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down, use caution while traveling, and have a way to receive weather alerts. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Southeastern Saint Lawrence and Southern Franklin Counties in New York. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills on Monday morning could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 03:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. portions of the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-25 02:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING Accumulating snows are quickly exiting east early this morning, and the advisory will be allowed to expire. Roads will remain snow covered and slick through the morning hours, including the commute. Exercise caution and take it slow.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Nevada, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 18:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Nevada; Sevier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain will result in light ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch will be possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Little River, Hempstead and Nevada Counties. In Texas, Bowie and Cherokee Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR

