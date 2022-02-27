Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 09:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: River rises are being affected by snow melt from very warm temperatures. Changes to the temperature forecast may cause changes to the river forecast. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 600 PM CST this evening. Target Area: Lake; Newton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake IN and Newton Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kankakee River at Shelby. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Bluegrass Road and in Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CST Sunday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

