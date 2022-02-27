Shirley Sherrod offers condolences to Iron City farmer

ALBANY — Shirley Sherrod expressed her condolences this week upon the death of Roger Hern Spooner of Iron City.

The Seminole County farmer passed away Thursday morning. He was 99 years old.

“This is a sad day for me,” Sherrod, executive director of the Albany-based Sherrod Institute, said. “We were good friends for many years, and each time we talked, he always ended the conversation with ‘I love you.’ He was like a grandfather.”

Twelve years ago, Spooner, along with his now-late wife, Eloise, came to the public defense of Sherrod, after the Obama White House terminated her as USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development when misleading video footage of a speech of hers was posted on the internet.

Contrary to public charges accusing Sherrod of being racist, the white southwest Georgia couple publicly credited her with preventing them from losing their family farm. Sherrod and Roger Spooner remained in contact with each other.

Earlier this month, Sherrod was appointed by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to serve as a member of USDA’s newly formed Equity Commission to study historic discrimination within the department.