NHL

Jeff Blashill says Detroit Red Wings furious comeback vs. Maple Leafs was ‘fool’s gold’

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
If you happened to tune in for Saturday night’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs, you saw the Red Wings come out flat in the first two periods as were down 7-2 heading into the third period. But in the final period, the Red...

CharlotteObserver.com

Oilers star Connor McDavid returns against Hurricanes after scary first-period injury

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid left the ice with an injury Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes and remained in the locker room for the remainder of the first period. He eventually rejoined the game for the second period. Just as the period was about to begin, McDavid skated out from the visitors’ tunnel and directly onto the ice to start the period for the Oilers.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Sidney Crosby, Penguins get brutal injury news to their defense

The Pittsburgh Penguins earned a comeback victory Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-2. However, not all of the news was good Sunday. Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely after sustaining an injury in last Thursday’s loss to the New Jersey Devils. Matheson is considered to be week-to-week with an undisclosed upper body injury.
NHL
Person
Marc Staal
Person
Jeff Blashill
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau not interested in trading NHL second star of the week J.T. Miller unless Connor McDavid is the return

After yet another monster week in which he moved into the top ten in league scoring, Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller has been named the NHL’s second star of the week. Over the three-game stretch encompassing last week, Miller recorded eight total points, tallied multiple points in each game, and helped propel the Canucks back to just three points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
NHL
#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#The Maple Leafs
MLive.com

Detroit’s Tuesday Best Bets: Pistons at Wizards, Red Wings vs Hurricanes

Pistons +4.5 (-110) Looking at the records of these teams, with the Pistons at 15-46 and the Wizards at a more even 27-33, this might seem like a tough game for Detroit. But there’s really not much to choose between the teams in terms of quality as they head into Tuesday’s game at the Capital One Arena, and that makes the Pistons the recommended play getting a start of 4.5 points. Given their alarming overall record, it’s not a stretch to say that the Pistons are in their best form of the season with 3 wins in their last 4 games after their remarkable 127-126 overtime success on the road against the Hornets on Sunday. That was only the 6th win in 31 road games for the Pistons this season, but they should be feeling good about the prospect of adding another on Tuesday, or at least going close. We are now starting to see how Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant can become a successful combination in Detroit. Grant was the subject of trade talk but looks a good fit in a secondary role after staying on the roster.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Trade deadline primer: Detroit Red Wings

With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is now less than a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jets Need to Keep Svechnikov on 2nd Line With Connor & Dubois

If the Winnipeg Jets want to keep their second line clicking as they pursue a Western Conference Wild Card spot, Evgeny Svechnikov needs to stay on it. Svechnikov has played on the second line with Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois for the past three games (plus one period of the game preceding them.) He scored his first goal since Jan. 4 on a deft deflection in the Jets’ strong three-goal first period against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday — a game where they collapsed and lost 6-3 — and scored again in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
NHL
UpNorthLive.com

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Hurricanes, 4-3

DETROIT (AP) -- Rookie Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings ended Carolina's five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory. Raymond's 16th goal of the season came on a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks – 2/28/22

The New Jersey Devils are 3-5-0 during February and are looking to put a disastrous performance against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday behind them. The Devils allowed eight goals, including hat tricks to Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel. The Vancouver Canucks have done well offensively during the month as they are coming off of a 5-2 win against the New York Rangers on Feb. 27.
NHL
NBC Washington

Is It Time for Peter Laviolette to Call Out Capitals' Goaltending? Al Koken Thinks So

Is it time for Laviolette to call out Capitals’ goaltending? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Of all the issues the Washington Capitals have faced this season — be it special teams, slow starts, or losing at home — poor goaltending has seemed to rear its ugly head more frequently than the rest.
NHL
NHL

Two big trades helped Maple Leafs win multiple Stanley Cup championships

Smythe made moves to acquire Bentley, Schriner in 1940s to build Toronto dynasty. Toronto Maple Leafs manager Conn Smythe was a gambler. He loved the horses and some of his long shots made Canadian racing history with their victories. Smythe used that same instinct during his managerial career and often...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens five-game winning streak ended by Jets

WINNIPEG -- The Montreal Canadiens' five-game winning streak ended with an 8-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "I think we self-inflicted a lot," said Montreal coach Martin St. Louis, who is 5-4-0 since being hired Feb. 9. "I think we took four or five defensive zone penalties … There was not a lot of flow for a lot of the parts of the game. I think we're a really good team when we can play with a little more flow off the bench."
NHL
NHL

Raymond scores in OT, Red Wings end Hurricanes winning streak at five

DETROIT -- The Carolina Hurricanes' five-game winning streak ended when Lucas Raymond scored with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Raymond scored on a power play after the Hurricanes were penalized for having too many men...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings host Carolina to kick off busy March schedule

Detroit enters final two months of regular season 23-24-6 overall and in fifth place in Atlantic Division. The Detroit Red Wings will start a hectic March slate when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night. After playing just seven games in February, Detroit will play...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Oilers star Connor McDavid gets teeth knocked out in gruesome hit to the face

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a significant blow early on in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Less than a minute into the game, Connor McDavid had a goal disallowed, and mere moments later, the Oilers star found himself headed to the locker room, potentially down a few teeth. McDavid was the victim of a brutal high stick from the Canes’ Brady Skjei, resulting in McDavid losing some of his teeth and exiting the game in the first period.
NHL
theScore

Jack Hughes bests his older brother as Devils rout Canucks

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother, and the New Jersey Devils routed the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Monday night. Nico Daws made 36 saves and the Devils scored three times in each of the first...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

