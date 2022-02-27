ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobra Kai’s Jacob Bertrand: Inside a Day in My Life

By Erin Crabtree
Jacob Bertrand

Always up for an adventure! Jacob Bertrand not only enjoys being part of the action on his series Cobra Kai, but he also embraces it off screen.

The actor, 21, got his start at a young age, starring as the titular character on the Disney XD show Kirby Buckets, which ran from 2014 to 2017. He also appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie The Swap in 2016.

Bertrand moved on to the more mature Cobra Kai in 2018. He quickly became the character that fans love to hate with his portrayal of villain Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz.

“It is the first show that I have been on that I feel like my friends and peers all love to watch,” the former child star told The Hollywood Reporter in January.

Over the course of the show, Bertrand’s character has gone through quite the transformation — from bad guy to good guy.

“Playing the villain is more fun because it is more out-there,” he explained to the outlet. “When I auditioned for the series, there was no Hawk. There was only Eli when I read the script. It was a challenge for me to wrap my head around doing two completely different characters — but it is the same person who has a little of both inside them.”

Fans have also changed the way they approach the Marvin Marvin alum since the shift in his alter ego’s behavior.

“I will say that when season 3 came out, a lot of people came up to me, with a smile, and said, ‘You suck. I hate you. You are so evil.’ And I would be like, ‘I know it is rough right now, but I swear I get better!’” he recalled. “When I heard I was going over to the good side, I was like, ‘What? No! I want to be a villain. I want to double down and murder somebody.’ [Laughs.] And they were like, ‘No, no, no. This is going to turn out really good.’ And then Hawk went to the good side and everyone was like, ‘Yay! This is the best thing since sliced bread!’”

In real life, Bertrand is like any other twentysomething — hanging out with friends, staying in shape and spending quality time with his family. He also happens to be juggling a career in Hollywood, though.

Want to see Bertrand’s day in action? Keep scrolling through the photos below to discover how he spends his time.

